BMW Adds Entry-Level xDrive40i to X7 SUV Range, Priced at $167,900

BMW has beefed up its flagship X7 SUV range with a new base model variant, with the X7 xDrive40i arriving on Australian shores in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a price tag of $167,900.
The X7 xDrive40i comes powered by a twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder with mild-hybrid tech producing 280kW of power and 520Nm of torque, with brief boosts up to 540Nm from the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup.
Power is thrown to all four wheels via BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, with translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds; one-tenth faster than the xDrive40d.
In spite of the $7000 price difference, the new xDrive40i variant comes packaged the exact same as the current xDrive40d, which means you’ll find 22-inch alloys, BMW’s M Sport package, Merino leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard.
The X7 xDrive40i also receives five-zone climate control, a 14.9-inch curved display powered by BMW OS 8.5, comfort seats with electric sun blinds and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system as standard.
Full details of the BMW X7 range can be found below.
|Model
|X7 xDrive40i
|X7 xDrive40d
|X7 M60i
|Engine
|In-line 6-cyl TwinPower Turbo Petrol with 48-volt mild hybrid technology
|In-line 6-cyl TwinPower Turbo Diesel with 48-volt mild hybrid technology
|V8 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo Petrol with mild hybrid technology
|Drive
|All-wheel (xDrive)
|All-wheel (xDrive)
|All wheel (xDrive)
|Power (kW)
|280
|259
|390
|Peak power (@rpm)
|5200-6250
|4400
|5500-6000
|Torque (Nm)
|540
|720
|750
|Peak torque (@rpm)
|1850-5000
|1750-2250
|1800-4600
|0-100km/h (sec)
|5.8
|5.9
|4.7
|Cons. (l/100km)
|9.6-10.6 (WLTP)
|8.0
|12.2
|Price
|$167,900*
|$174,900*
|$205,900*