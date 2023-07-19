BMW Adds Entry-Level xDrive40i to X7 SUV Range, Priced at $167,900

BMW has beefed up its flagship X7 SUV range with a new base model variant, with the X7 xDrive40i arriving on Australian shores in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a price tag of $167,900.

The X7 xDrive40i comes powered by a twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder with mild-hybrid tech producing 280kW of power and 520Nm of torque, with brief boosts up to 540Nm from the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, with translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds; one-tenth faster than the xDrive40d.

In spite of the $7000 price difference, the new xDrive40i variant comes packaged the exact same as the current xDrive40d, which means you’ll find 22-inch alloys, BMW’s M Sport package, Merino leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard.

The X7 xDrive40i also receives five-zone climate control, a 14.9-inch curved display powered by BMW OS 8.5, comfort seats with electric sun blinds and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system as standard.

Full details of the BMW X7 range can be found below.