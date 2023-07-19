BMW Car News

BMW Adds Entry-Level xDrive40i to X7 SUV Range, Priced at $167,900

Alexi Falson

BMW has beefed up its flagship X7 SUV range with a new base model variant, with the X7 xDrive40i arriving on Australian shores in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a price tag of $167,900.

The X7 xDrive40i comes powered by a twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder with mild-hybrid tech producing 280kW of power and 520Nm of torque, with brief boosts up to 540Nm from the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, with translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds; one-tenth faster than the xDrive40d.

In spite of the $7000 price difference, the new xDrive40i variant comes packaged the exact same as the current xDrive40d, which means you’ll find 22-inch alloys, BMW’s M Sport package, Merino leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard.

The X7 xDrive40i also receives five-zone climate control, a 14.9-inch curved display powered by BMW OS 8.5, comfort seats with electric sun blinds and a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system as standard.

Full details of the BMW X7 range can be found below.

Model X7 xDrive40i X7 xDrive40d X7 M60i
Engine In-line 6-cyl TwinPower Turbo Petrol with 48-volt mild hybrid technology In-line 6-cyl TwinPower Turbo Diesel with 48-volt mild hybrid technology V8 4.4-litre M TwinPower Turbo Petrol with mild hybrid technology
Drive All-wheel (xDrive) All-wheel (xDrive) All wheel (xDrive)
Power (kW) 280 259 390
Peak power (@rpm) 5200-6250 4400 5500-6000
Torque (Nm) 540 720 750
Peak torque (@rpm) 1850-5000 1750-2250 1800-4600
0-100km/h (sec) 5.8 5.9 4.7
Cons. (l/100km) 9.6-10.6 (WLTP) 8.0 12.2
Price $167,900* $174,900* $205,900*

