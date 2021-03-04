New-look 2021 Nissan Navara now on sale in Australia

Following its reveal late last year, the 2021 Nissan Navara range is now on sale in Australia. It brings in a fresh new look inside and out, with a boost safety, capability and technology applied across the range.

Four main variants levels are being presented, spanning from the SL, ST, ST-X, to the range-topping PRO-4X. All are powered by a carry-over 2.3-litre diesel four-cylinder engine, with single or twin turbochargers. It produces 120kW and 403Nm, or 140kW and 450Nm, respectively.

Inside, all models feature a new 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, while the driver views a 7.0-inch ‘Advanced Drive-Assist’ digital instrument cluster display.

Digital radio is standard on all grades from ST and above, and all four grades come with cruise control, a rear-view camera (excluding cab-chassis models), and an electronic locking rear differential (4×4 models only). Stepping up to the ST adds things like sat-nav, auto headlights, additional USB and USB-C ports inside, and a range of safety features including rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, and lane departure warning.

At the top of the range, the PRO-4X showcases some heavy-duty exterior features, including a black sports bar, black wheel arch extensions, roof rails, and black side mirrors, front grille and door handles. It also comes with bespoke alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres.

In other areas, Nissan has increased the payload capacity on dual-cab models to a minimum of 1000kg, while the pickup tray is larger than before. Dual-cab models also come with improved brakes and a strengthened rear axle, and a tow bar comes standard on ST-X and PRO-4X models.

All models come with seven airbags and autonomous emergency braking, along with trailer sway control and hill start assist as standard. A full-size spare steel wheel is fitted to the SL and ST, with the ST-X and PRO-4X adding a full-size matching alloy wheel. Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester, said:

“With a rugged new design, a broad array of new Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety features as standard and increased capability on and off-road, this is definitely the toughest and smartest Nissan Navara yet. Regardless of whether you’re loading materials, towing your van or at school pick up, the new Navara is certain to exceed your needs as an extremely capable and refined vehicle.”

The new model is on sale now and available from dealerships around the country. Prices start from the following (drive-away, for private buyers):