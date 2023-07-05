New Car Sales High as Tesla Model Y Narrows Gap to HiLux in June: VFacts  

Sales of new vehicles in June, 2023 have jumped a substantial 25% over the same time last year, with Toyota once again remaining at the top of the class and Tesla chomping at its heels with Australia’s second-best seller last month.

All up, Australians purchased 124,926 new vehicles in the month of June, 2023, marking a 25% increase over the 99,974 vehicles sold in June, 2022, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ latest VFacts report.

Toyota led the pack with a 16.8 per cent share of the overall market, delivering 20,948 vehicles, followed by Mazda with 9706 deliveries, Hyundai with 8215, Ford with 7753 and Kia with 7551.

In terms of the most popular vehicles sold here in June, the Toyota HiLux remains Australia’s best-seller, in spite of a sizable 19% drop from its sales tally at the same point last year; most likely due to production delays.

The HiLux’s 6142 sales were still enough to give it first placed, followed by the Tesla Model Y, Ford Ranger, MG ZS and the Toyota RAV4.

Interestingly, the share of battery-electric vehicles is continuing to grow, accounting for 8.8 per cent of June’s overall sales here in Australia, and 7.4 per cent of the overall sales mix for the first half of 2023.

Of the wider hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric segment, sales accounted for 16.6 per cent of sales in June, 2023.

Chief at the Federal Chambers of Automotive Industries, Tony Weber, has said that “the early adopters of new powertrain technology continue to push up the sales of electric vehicles across the country.”

“The steady introduction of new battery electric models across all segments at more competitive price points is critically important as we deal with the challenges of supplying electric vehicles that meet business and personal consumer needs at prices the mainstream buyers can afford,” he added.

You can check out Australia’s 10 best-selling vehicles for the month of June, 2023 below.

Toyota HiLux – 6142

Tesla Model Y – 5560

Ford Ranger – 5334

MG ZS – 3756

Toyota RAV4 – 2858

Toyota LandCruiser – 2724

Hyundai Tucson – 2667

Hyundai i30 – 2523

Mazda BT-50 – 2560

Isuzu D-Max – 2500