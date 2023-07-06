Subaru Hits Major Sales Milestone with the Help of Forester, Outback and Crosstrek SUVs

Subaru’s Aussie sales hit record highs last month, with the company having its SUV lineup in particular, to thank for the sales milestone, with the Crosstrek, Outback and Forester leading the charge.

All up, Subaru has delivered 4920 vehicles in the month of June, 2023, a significant increase over the 3575 vehicles it had delivered in June 2022, while Subaru’s year-to-date sales tally stands 5505 units higher than last year, totaling 22,502 to June, 2023.

What’s particularly interesting about Subaru’s vehicle mix is that 4358 of those 4920 deliveries, no less than 88.5% of the total sales were made up of SUVs like the Forester, Crosstrek and the Outback.

In the small SUV segment, Subaru delivered 1481 Crosstreks for the month of June, while 2858 buyers flocked to the Subaru Forester in the medium SUV segment.

The Outback saw 1435 sales in June, bringing its year-to-date total to 6056 units in total for the large SUV segment priced under $70,000.

The podium finishers blasted the rest of Subaru’s vehicles out of the water, with just 264 deliveries of the WRX, 161 Imprezas and 147 examples of the BRZ making their way to customers last month.

“The advantage of Subaru Symmetrical all-wheel-drive and its all-road capability is what makes the Subaru SUV range appeal to drivers across Australia,” says Subaru’s Managing Director, Blair Read.

“The addition of the Outback XT and the all-new Crosstrek sees this range go from strength to strength,” he added.

Subaru Sales in June, 2023 can be found below.