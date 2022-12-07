Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car lap record at Bathurst

Porsche has added another lap record feather to its cap after a road-registered 911 GT2 RS set a new fastest time for a production car at Bathurst.

The interesting thing about this record, though, is that it was set by a long-time Porsche customer-turned-racing-enthusiast in his own vehicle, rather than a long-time professional racer with a team of factory-backed engineers.

The customer in question goes by the name of Eric Constantinidis, who took his road-registered 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS around the Mount Panorama circuit at a recent Challenge Bathurst event.

He piloted the GT2 RS around Mount Panorama in 2:12, beating the previous lap record set back in 2020 of 2:14 by two seconds, which was coincidentally set by another 911 GT2 RS. Constantinidis said:

"After achieving the 2:13.9 lap, it felt easy and I knew I could do better than that. In Friday morning's first session, I further reduced the lap time to a 2:13.1 and had one more shot at the record, before the track heated up. I put a fresh set of magnesium wheels with Michelin Cup 2 R tyres on and in the next session, delivered a 2:12 on the very first lap."

He said his predictive time on a Motec computer was even faster on his second lap, but he caught up with other traffic and had to back off. In other words, there could be more in it for the road-legal track weapon.

As a refresher, the 991.2 911 GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces a mega 515kW of power and 750Nm of torque. It came matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with rear-wheel drive. Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in just 2.8 seconds.