Facelifted Volkswagen ID.3 debuts, Australian launch set for 2024

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its updated ID.3 battery-electric vehicle for 2024, with VW tackling a few of the major pain-points of the first-gen model, improving interior quality and ironing out software bugs.

On the visual front, the ID.3 update hasn’t resulted in too many noticeable changes, however, the most important updates are said to be reserved for inside and the user experience overall. VW says that for the development of the updated ID.3 it has “systematically taken on board the wishes” of its customers, which is a not-so-subtle reference to the first-gen ID.3 leaving some customers confused by the infotainment system, frustrated by the touch-sensitive inputs and wanting more from the interior.

As a result, the updated ID.3 receives a major software overhaul in the form of VW’s latest OS that has a redesigned user interface for the 12-inch infotainment system, which is paired with a 5.3-inch driver’s display and a head-up display with augmented reality.

The quality of the interior materials has also been updated, with VW sticking to its eco-friendly leather-free upholstery designs that use Artvelour microfibre across the seats and door surrounds.

Underneath, the ID.3 retains VW’s MEB platform and the same lineup of electric motors and battery packs, which means there’s a 58kWh battery pack for the entry-level variant powering the 152kW/309Nm electric motor. The range-topping Pro S has a larger 77kWh battery pack which increases range figures from 426km in the base model to 546km on the WLTP test cycle. Imelda Labbé, member of the board of management for sales, marketing at Volkswagen:

“With the second-generation of the ID.3, we are continuing the success story of our ID. family. The design has matured and the materials in the interior have been significantly upgraded. The new ID.3 demonstrates our clear commitment to quality, design and operability, and we have systematically taken on board the wishes of our customers.”

Volkswagen says we can expect to see the second-generation ID.3 touch down in Australia some time in 2024.