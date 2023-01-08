Car News Diesel Mazda Turbo Utes and pickups

Mazda BT-50 LE variant added for 2023, arrives in February

Mazda has confirmed its BT-50 ute lineup will be joined by a new mid-spec variant for 2023, with the introduction of the BT-50 LE. It follows a range of other Mazda models that have been given the LE name in the recent past.

The BT-50 LE sits in the middle of the range and is based on the XTR grade, with the addition of a polished alloy bull bar and sports bar and a heavy-duty tub liner, and comes finished in Ingot Silver metallic paint finish.

Power comes from the same 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Isuzu engine you’ll find powering the majority of the BT-50 range, which kicks out 140kW/450Nm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and offered with both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains.

Mazda says it’s a smart option for those looking at adding the same equipment as an optional factory accessory on the XTR grade, with $2500 in savings compared to simply upgrading the XTR with a bull bar, tub liner and sports bar.

Standard equipment for the BT-50 LE includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, a rear-view camera, and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda has opened up the order books for the all-new BT-50 LE, priced from &64,295 (excluding on-roads), with the first deliveries set to hit dealerships in February. Mazda Australia’s managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“One of the many strings to the Mazda BT-50’s bow is the sheer breadth of customisation options available through the Mazda Genuine Accessories program, all of which come with a five-year warranty when fitted at delivery. With the new Mazda BT-50 LE, we’re offering the best of both worlds – an enhanced and individual look, combined with even more added versatility.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

