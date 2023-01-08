Mazda BT-50 LE variant added for 2023, arrives in February

Mazda has confirmed its BT-50 ute lineup will be joined by a new mid-spec variant for 2023, with the introduction of the BT-50 LE. It follows a range of other Mazda models that have been given the LE name in the recent past.

The BT-50 LE sits in the middle of the range and is based on the XTR grade, with the addition of a polished alloy bull bar and sports bar and a heavy-duty tub liner, and comes finished in Ingot Silver metallic paint finish.

Power comes from the same 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder Isuzu engine you’ll find powering the majority of the BT-50 range, which kicks out 140kW/450Nm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and offered with both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains.

Mazda says it’s a smart option for those looking at adding the same equipment as an optional factory accessory on the XTR grade, with $2500 in savings compared to simply upgrading the XTR with a bull bar, tub liner and sports bar.

Standard equipment for the BT-50 LE includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, a rear-view camera, and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda has opened up the order books for the all-new BT-50 LE, priced from &64,295 (excluding on-roads), with the first deliveries set to hit dealerships in February. Mazda Australia’s managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“One of the many strings to the Mazda BT-50’s bow is the sheer breadth of customisation options available through the Mazda Genuine Accessories program, all of which come with a five-year warranty when fitted at delivery. With the new Mazda BT-50 LE, we’re offering the best of both worlds – an enhanced and individual look, combined with even more added versatility.”