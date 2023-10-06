Prices & Specs for MY24 Mitsubishi Outlander & PHEV Variants Detailed

Mitsubishi has confirmed pricing and specification details for its MY24 Outlander SUV range, with some minor price hikes, a new full-time member of the family and small equipment upgrades headlining the release.

Prices for the Outlander range now kick off from $37,740 for the ES front-wheel drive, while the entry-level Outlander ES plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is priced from $57,290 before on-road costs.

Mitsubishi has axed the ES grade in all-wheel drive form, with the previously limited Black Edition becoming a tenured member of the range, offering as a front-wheel drive seven-seater in base form with a $42,990 price tag.

Range-wide equipment upgrades are minor, with all variants picking up ‘always on’ automatic headlights, LED fog lights, a new rear seat alert function and the addition of Graphite Grey to the Outlander’s colour palette.

There’s also the option of a two-tone finish incorporating the Graphite Grey with Black Mica, alongside the existing Black Diamond and Sterling Silver combination.

The Outlander Black Edition picks up a black finish for everything from the 20-inch alloys to the mirrors, front bumper and grille, rear lower bumper and pillars, extending to the interior with its black headliner, Mi-Suede upholstery and laser-etched centre console.

Power for the non-hybrid MY24 Outlander range remains supplied by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol unit pushing out 135kW of power and 244Nm of torque.

Fuel economy figures in the petrol range stand at 7.5L/100km front-wheel drive variants, while all-wheel drive variants are thirstier at 8.1L/100km.

The Outlander PHEV retains its 2.4-litre four-pot paired with two electric motors producing 185kW of power and 450Nm of torque, sipping a claimed 1.5L/100km so long as the battery is charged.

All Outlander variants retain their healthy list of safety kit, including AEB, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance and trailer stability assist, while the Exceed and Exceed Tourer pick up the MI-PILOT assistant that combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist and steering control assistance.

The MY24 Outlander range is already in production, with the first examples slated to arrive here in Australia in November; a full price list can be found below.