Cupra Leon V entry hot hatch now on sale in Australia

Cupra has added a new entry-level variant to the Leon hot hatch family, with the entry-level Leon V. It comes in below the VZ, VZe and VZx.

The Cupra Leon V (overseas model shown) is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot pushing out 140kW/320Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It sends it from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds.

That puts the V significantly down on power from the VZ’s 180kW/370Nm outputs and the VZx’s 228kW/400Nm from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder block.

Having said that, the entry-level V does come relatively well equipped, with a set of 18-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, dynamic chassis control system, cloth-upholstered bucket seats, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cupra also says that it is looking to get some additional VZe plug-in hybrid units for the Australian market, after the first allocation sold out fast.

The VZe comes powered by a 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder and an electric motor producing a combined 180kW/400Nm, paired with a six-speed DSG transmission.

The Cupra VZe is priced from $59,990 before on-roads, with drive-away costs ranging from $62,990-$65,990, depending on which state you live in. Cupra’s Australian director, Ben Wilks, said:

“With the Leon V is Cupra’s price leader, it’s no entry-level car. Previously the Leon V wasn’t part of the Cupra global showroom, so this is another milestone for our young brand as it goes into its first year on sale.”

Prices for the Cupra Leon V stand at $43,990 before-on roads, or $47,990 drive-away.