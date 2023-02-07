Car News Cupra Turbo

Cupra Leon V entry hot hatch now on sale in Australia

Alexi Falson

Cupra has added a new entry-level variant to the Leon hot hatch family, with the entry-level Leon V. It comes in below the VZ, VZe and VZx.

The Cupra Leon V (overseas model shown) is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot pushing out 140kW/320Nm to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It sends it from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds.

That puts the V significantly down on power from the VZ’s 180kW/370Nm outputs and the VZx’s 228kW/400Nm from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder block.

Having said that, the entry-level V does come relatively well equipped, with a set of 18-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, dynamic chassis control system, cloth-upholstered bucket seats, wireless charging, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cupra also says that it is looking to get some additional VZe plug-in hybrid units for the Australian market, after the first allocation sold out fast.

The VZe comes powered by a 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder and an electric motor producing a combined 180kW/400Nm, paired with a six-speed DSG transmission.

The Cupra VZe is priced from $59,990 before on-roads, with drive-away costs ranging from $62,990-$65,990, depending on which state you live in. Cupra’s Australian director, Ben Wilks, said:

“With the Leon V is Cupra’s price leader, it’s no entry-level car. Previously the Leon V wasn’t part of the Cupra global showroom, so this is another milestone for our young brand as it goes into its first year on sale.”

Prices for the Cupra Leon V stand at $43,990 before-on roads, or $47,990 drive-away.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

