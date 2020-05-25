2020 Audi Q3 ‘40 TFSI’ variant now on sale in Australia

May 25, 2020
Audi, Car News, SUV, Turbo

Following the introduction of the 35 TFSI in October and the all-new Q3 Sportback in February, Audi Australia has now launched the 2020 Q3 40 TFSI variant.

Two versions are being introduced, consisting of the regular model and the S line. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder that delivers up to 132kW and 320Nm. This is matched to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch auto, feeding to Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

Across the standard 0-100km/h sprint Audi says the clock stops in 7.8 seconds, which is quite a respectable time for small SUV at this power level. In terms of fuel economy the Q3 40 TFSI uses 8.3L/100km according to the official combined cycle test.

As standard the 40 TFSI comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, a power tailgate with gesture control, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and Audi’s latest MMI navigation plus system incorporating a digital instrument cluster and touch-screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and enough safety equipment to pass ANCAP’s five-star standards.

Moving up to the S line adds 20-inch wheels, a larger (12.3-inch) digital screen, a 10-speaker sound system, along with a 360-degree parking camera. Speaking about the new variants, Shawn Ticehurst, director of product planning and pricing at Audi Australia, said:

“We’re delighted to bring this model to Australia to continue its predecessor’s success, with the new model endowed with over $8000 worth of additional equipment. In particular, the S line variant represents extraordinary value.”

Buyers can place an order now and there are options to purchase through Audi’s online platform at Audi.com.au. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Audi Q3 35 TFSI 110kW FWD: $46,400
2020 Audi Q3 40 TFSI 132kW AWD: $53,900
2020 Audi Q3 40 TFSI S-line 132kW AWD: $59,400

Tags

Related Articles

2020 Audi A1 now on sale in Australia, topped by 40 TFSI2020 Audi A1 now on sale in Australia, topped by 40 TFSI November 1, 2019
2018 Honda HR-V now on sale in Australia, with RS variant2018 Honda HR-V now on sale in Australia, with RS variant August 31, 2018
2020 Audi Q7 now on sale in Australia from $101,9002020 Audi Q7 now on sale in Australia from $101,900 April 8, 2020
2020 Audi Q2 Edition #2 now on sale in Australia2020 Audi Q2 Edition #2 now on sale in Australia March 9, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive