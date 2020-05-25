2020 Audi Q3 ‘40 TFSI’ variant now on sale in Australia

Following the introduction of the 35 TFSI in October and the all-new Q3 Sportback in February, Audi Australia has now launched the 2020 Q3 40 TFSI variant.

Two versions are being introduced, consisting of the regular model and the S line. Both are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder that delivers up to 132kW and 320Nm. This is matched to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch auto, feeding to Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system.

Across the standard 0-100km/h sprint Audi says the clock stops in 7.8 seconds, which is quite a respectable time for small SUV at this power level. In terms of fuel economy the Q3 40 TFSI uses 8.3L/100km according to the official combined cycle test.

As standard the 40 TFSI comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, a power tailgate with gesture control, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, and Audi’s latest MMI navigation plus system incorporating a digital instrument cluster and touch-screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and enough safety equipment to pass ANCAP’s five-star standards.

Moving up to the S line adds 20-inch wheels, a larger (12.3-inch) digital screen, a 10-speaker sound system, along with a 360-degree parking camera. Speaking about the new variants, Shawn Ticehurst, director of product planning and pricing at Audi Australia, said:

“We’re delighted to bring this model to Australia to continue its predecessor’s success, with the new model endowed with over $8000 worth of additional equipment. In particular, the S line variant represents extraordinary value.”

Buyers can place an order now and there are options to purchase through Audi’s online platform at Audi.com.au. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2020 Audi Q3 35 TFSI 110kW FWD: $46,400

2020 Audi Q3 40 TFSI 132kW AWD: $53,900

2020 Audi Q3 40 TFSI S-line 132kW AWD: $59,400