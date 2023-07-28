MY24 Hyundai i30 N-Line Sedan Picks up Styling Refresh & Hybrid Tech

Hyundai’s i30 N-Line sedan has received a significant makeover for the 2024 model year, with upgraded equipment lists buoyed by a new hybrid engine option.

The Hyundai i30 N-Line seden has been launched in its home market of Korea, with the company showcasing a new, sleek design language at the front end, while the side profile and rear end remain relatively unchanged.

It’s been previewed with a set of N-Line 18-inch alloys, black highlights for the front grille and front bumper, N-Line badges, a subtle lip spoiler and twin exhausts at the rear.

A major change for the i30 sedan range comes in the form of a new hybrid engine offering, marking a first for the i30 range.

It comes powered by the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder paired with an electric motor you’ll find in the latest generation Kona and the Kia Niro hybrid, which throws a combined 103kW/265Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

In its home market of Korea, the N-Line variant of the i30 sedan is offered with a pair of 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated four-pots producing between 88-90kW/152-154Nm.

Currently, the i30 N Line sedan comes powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol producing 150kW/265Nm, with Hyundai yet to confirm which engines will be on offer here on the Australian market.

Inside the cabin, changes over the outgoing N Line sedan are minimal, with Hyundai sticking with a familiar cabin layout, though equipment upgrades – in Korea, at least – include a surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitor built into the digital instrument cluster and eight airbags.

Hyundai is expected to launch the i30 N Line sedan here in Australia before the end of the year, with pricing and specifications to be finalised ahead of its arrival.