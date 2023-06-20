MG launches all-new MG5 Fastback, priced at $24,990 drive-away

MG says that its all-new MG5 fastback sedan will be arriving in Australia in late July, with drive-away prices starting from just $24,990 for the base model.

On the styling front, the MG5 doesn’t look too dissimilar to the Hyundai i30 N Fastback, while the rear end’s profile shares more than a few cues with the Mercedes-AMG C 63, complete with a mild diffuser and similar taillight assembly.

Coming to Australia in two variants, the MG5 Vibe sits beneath the current range-topping Essence, and comes powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine sending 84kW/150Nm to the front wheels via a CVT automatic.

Stepping up to the MG5 Essence adds a turbo to the mix, increasing outputs to 119kW/250Nm, and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Fuel economy figures for the Vibe stand at 5.7L/100km on the combined cycle, increasing to 5.9L/100km in the range-topping Essence.

The base model Vibe comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloys and picks up leatherette upholstery, a partial digital instrument cluster, 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a four-speaker sound system.

MG says the MG5’s boot can swallow up 401L of cargo, which means its practicality chops are outdone by many of its competitors.

Stepping up to the MG5 Essence adds the more potent turbocharged unit, a panoramic sunroof, surround-view camera and a six-speaker sound system.

When it hits dealerships in late July, the MG5 will come packaged with a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, and is available in six colours including Dover White, Misty Grey, Brixton Blue, Black Pearl, Diamond Red and Royal Yellow.