Hyundai reveals 2024 Kona Electric details, up to 490km range

Hyundai has lifted the lid on some details for the upcoming second-generation 2024 Kona Electric, with the company aiming for some impressive range figures.

Hyundai says that the new Kona range, featuring a mix of two petrol engines, a hybrid, and the battery-electric Kona will be arriving in Australia in the second half of this year, and has now spilled the beans on its EV flagship.

The company is set to give buyers two options for the Kona Electric, the first of which known as the ‘Standard Range’ receives a 48.4kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a 115kW/255Nm electric motor over the front axle.

Range figures for the Standard Range haven’t been confirmed, however, buyers looking for maximum electric driving range can opt for the Long Range variant which is fitted with a 65.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that it says offers a WLTP-estimated range of 490km per charge (up from 484km in outgoing model).

The Long Range Kona receives a more powerful electric motor over the front axle producing 160kW/255Nm (change from 150kW/395Nm in the outgoing model), while both variants are fitted with regenerative braking offering one-pedal driving, vehicle-to-load (V2l) charging, a 400-volt architecture, and even some active aerodynamic fins for maximum efficiency.

Other important additions for the Kona EV include over-the-air software updates, a set of model-specific pixel headlights, battery conditioning for cold weather range efficiency, and some futuristic sounds for the electric motor.

The Kona EV’s interior is headlined by a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays, vegan leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a BOSE sound system and a 12-inch head-up display.

Prices are yet to be confirmed by Hyundai Australia, but these details will be offered up ahead of the Kona Electric launch alongside its petrol and hybrid siblings later this year.

Last year Hyundai confirmed it is planning 11 new electric vehicles by the turn of the decade, with president Jaehoon Chang stating that the “Kona Electric will play a major role alongside our Ioniq models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership”.