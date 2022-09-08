MY2023 Peugeot 308 on sale in Australia in Q4, 165kW PHEV confirmed

Peugeot has lifted the lid on a number of specification details for its upcoming 2023 308 range for Australia, with plans for a four-variant lineup to hit dealerships from late 2022.

The company says the 308 range will be offered in GT Hatch, GT Premium Hatch, GT Premium Wagon and GT Sport Hatch plug-in hybrid grades. Although, the PHEV arrives in the first half of 2023.

The majority of the new 308 range comes powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol pushing out 96kW of power and 230Nm of torque, which powers the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Stepping up to the 308 PHEV pairs a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder pushing out 132kW of power with an 81kW electric motor and an eight-speed transmission. Combined power and torque are rated at 165kW and 360Nm.

Peugeot has previously said that European variants offer up to 59km of all-electric driving in the 308 PHEV thanks to its 12.4kWh battery pack, with a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.5 seconds.

While the company is yet to report on Australian specifications, we can use European specs as a good indicator as to what Aussie buyers can expect.

As standard, Peugeot’s base model 308 in Europe comes riding on 18-inch alloy wheels and receives a set of LED taillights and daytime running lamps, Matrix LED headlights, a 10-inch infotainment system and a mix of Alcantara, leather and cloth upholstery. Stepping up to the GT Premium adds Nappa leather upholstery and a panoramic glass sunroof.

For now, all we know is Peugeot’s colour options for the 308 GT, GT Premium and GT Sport will include Artense Grey, Elixir Red, Nera Black, Olivine Green, Pearl White and Vertigo Blue.

Prices and a full run-down of specifications will be detailed closer to the petrol-powered 308’s official launch here in Australia sometime in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by the 308 PHEV sometime before the halfway mark of 2023.