MY2023 Hyundai Tucson update announced for Australia, adds Bluelink

Hyundai has lifted the lid on prices and specifications for its MY2023 Tucson lineup in Australia, with all but the entry-level variant gaining the company’s latest Bluelink connected services technology, along with a price increase of $500 for the privilege.

As with Hyundai’s update for the Tucson’s smaller sibling, the Venue, the addition of the company’s Bluelink connected car services is for the two top variants only. In this case the Tucson Elite and Highlander grades.

The Bluelink service offers 13 features, most notably things like automatic collision notification, voice recognition, valet mode, weather updates, remote services for unlocking the doors or setting the climate control, remote vehicle checks to make sure the doors are locked and a vehicle diagnostics tool.

Hyundai’s Bluelink service is packaged free of charge for the first five years of ownership, which can be transferred to new owners in the event of a sale.

The Tucson 2.0MPi remains the most affordable member of the family, which is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 115kW/192Nm, and is now priced at $34,990 before on-road costs, with prices rising to $39,900 for the Elite and up to $46,990 for the range-topping Highlander variant.

Stepping up to the 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, it is available only in Elite and Highlander variants, where prices stand at $43,900 and $50,900, respectively. Finally, Hyundai’s 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit is offered for Elite and Highlander grades as well, with prices standing at $45,900 and $52,900.

Hyundai’s entry-level Tucson comes packaged with 17-inch alloy wheels, halogen headlights with LED daytime running lamps, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stepping up to the Tucson Elite adds 18-inch alloys, leather seats, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors and an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment system with sat-nav.

Finally, Hyundai’s range-topping Tucson Highlander comes riding on 19-inch alloys and gains LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, LED interior lighting, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an upgraded eight-speaker sound system from BOSE.

For those looking for a sportier take on the Tucson, Hyundai’s optional N Line package adds a set of special 19-inch alloys, N Line styling tweaks, twin exhausts, leather and suede upholstery, alloy pedals and a black headliner.

Pricing and options details for the MY2023 Tucson range can be found below (all prices exclude on-road costs):