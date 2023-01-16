2023 Hyundai Venue update announced for Australia, priced from $21,900

Hyundai has released prices and specifications for its updated 2023 Venue compact SUV in Australia, alongside another modest price increase for most of the range after September’s increase.

Headlining the update is a few tech upgrades, in the form of a 4.2-inch TFT display and a wireless charging pad for all Venue variants. The base model Venue also picks up a USB-C port up front, rear occupant alerts, a ‘custom’ button on the steering wheel and a pole antenna.

The mid-range Venue Active has seen its manual variant axed, and the range-topping Venue Elite has picked up Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car service, as well as a pair of USB-C ports in the back, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Hyundai’s Bluelink system offers voice recognition, automatic collision notifications, weather updates, vehicle health reports and a ‘find my car’ feature that helps guide you to your vehicle in a crowded car park.

All variants remain powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 90kW and 151Nm. The manual version offers an average fuel consumption of 7.0L/100km, while the auto is rated at 7.2L/100km.

Updated prices for the 2023 Hyundai Venue can be found below, with the price increases shown in the table (excluding on-road costs):