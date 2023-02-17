MINI Cooper SE Convertible revealed as first EV drop-top from the brand

Five years after launching its first-ever electric vehicle with the Cooper SE, MINI has taken the wraps off a convertible follow-up. It’s set to be available in Europe only.

The new electric drop-top is being introduced to the European market as a limited-edition model, with MINI capping production at 999 units, each of which is priced from 52,500 pounds (about AU$91,484).

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible comes powered by the same 135kW/270Nm electric motor you’ll find in the hardtop Cooper SE hatchback, with an all-electric driving range of 201km from its 34kWh battery pack and 17.2kWh/100km energy consumption rating. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 8.2 seconds.

As a special edition model, the convertible comes in your choice of Enigmatic Black or White Silver paint colours, and is packed with bespoke fittings like 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a bronze finish for the door handles and light surrounds, ‘E’ logos and a build plate on the sills.

The folding fabric roof – complete with its Union Jack – can be deployed at speeds up to 30km/h. Inside, the convertible MINI Cooper SE gains a set of sports seats wrapped in Nappa leather with a MINI electric logo embossed on the seatbacks, yellow cabin highlights, ambient lighting and a piano black finish for the cabin.

So far, MINI has confirmed the EV for the European market only, with 849 units making their way throughout the EU and 150 destined for the UK.