Fully electric Jeep Wrangler concept to debut in March

February 9, 2021
Car News, Concepts, Electric, Jeep, SUV

Jeep has confirmed it will be unveiling an all-electric Wrangler concept next month, which could spawn the first hardcore fully electric 4×4 for the class in the near future. It follows the 4xe plug-in hybrid version announced last year.

During a Super Bowl LV ad campaign, Jeep announced a new sub-website called The Road Ahead. It contains various updates in regards to Jeep’s future products and outlines some of its efforts for eco-friendly motoring. As well as confirming a 4xe plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming all-new Grand Cherokee, there’s a section on an electric Wrangler.

Jeep says it will be unveiling a battery electric (BEV) concept based on the latest Wrangler during the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. It is expected to inspire a production model of the not-too-distant future, however, being a concept means Jeep is likely going to analyse the market’s reaction to such a model first.

No specifications or anything substantial has been confirmed at this stage, other than a teaser image showing a digital cross-section of the concept. It shows a comprehensive electric setup with batteries mounted under the rear seat area and at the rear, with a large electric motor under the bonnet.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Taking a closer look, there doesn’t seem to be an electric motor at the rear axle, like many EVs. We could be wrong but Jeep might be looking to utilise its proven four-wheel drive system and transfer case, with the front electric motor sending power down towards the back through a conventional transmission and drive shaft.

With huge torque potential from electric motors, this could be a favourable setup for hardcore off-roading fans. It means no revving will be required to get through those really sticky situations. It should also provide excellent rock-crawling capability, and even slow low-range hill descent that leans on the regenerative loads of the electric motor.

All will be revealed from March 28. A possible production version might arrive late this year or early next year, although Jeep is yet to confirm.

Tags

Related Articles

Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid previewed in Rubicon trim (video)Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid previewed in Rubicon trim (video) September 1, 2020
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept unveiled with V8 powerJeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept unveiled with V8 power July 14, 2020
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 confirmed for production (video)Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V8 confirmed for production (video) November 17, 2020
Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator getting 392 HEMI V8 option?Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator getting 392 HEMI V8 option? July 13, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.