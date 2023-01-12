2023 MINI Cooper SE review (video)

The 2023 MINI Cooper SE is an all-electric small, sporty hatchback that has been designed to offer an exhilarating driving experience with zero emissions. We had the chance to take one for a spin to see what it can do. And we have to say, it certainly doesn’t disappoint in terms of carrying through the MINI pedigree.

The SE is the first electric model from the iconic British marque to land in Australia. It is designed to be both a modern interpretation of the classic Mini Cooper as well as help transition the brand into the next era of propulsion systems, combining iconic styling with a powerful and responsive electric powertrain.

Energy comes from a 32.6kWh battery, which provides a range of 233km on a single charge (WLTP). The battery also supplies force to a front-mounted electric motor that generates up to 135kW and 270Nm. This is distributed through a single-speed automatic transmission.

Compared with the regular turbo Cooper S, the SE is pricey – as we’ve come to expect from electric versions of existing models. Prices start from $55,650 for the Classic trim level, and from $62,825 for the Yours variant (as tested).

For comparison, the regular Cooper S Classic starts from $46,160 with auto and from $52,800 for the auto Yours. That means you’re paying around $10,000 more for the electric tech in the SE.

Based on the official consumption rate of 5.8L/100km in the auto Cooper S and its 44-litre fuel tank (theoretical range of 759km), that $10,000 difference works out to be around 75.7 tanks of fuel in the regular S, or about 57,456km (based on a fuel cost of $2/litre). And that’s not factoring in any costs of recharging the SE. In other words, there is some weighing up to do.

2023 MINI Cooper SE Yours – THE SPECS

Motor: Single front-mounted

Battery: 32.6kWh lithium-ion

Output: 135kW / 270Nm

Transmission: Single-speed auto

Drive type: Front-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 17×7.0, 205/45

ANCAP: Four stars

Weight: 1365kg

Power-to-weight: 10.11:1 (kg:kW)

Official range: 233km

Max charging capacity: 11kW AC, 50kW DC

0-60km/h: 3.58 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.88 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.48 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.22 seconds at 147.5km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.767g

100-0km/h braking: 3.11 seconds at 41.49 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.151g

Decibel at idle (on standby): 22*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 71*

Priced from: $62,825

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 MINI Cooper SE – THE PACKAGE

From the outside, the MINI Cooper SE is unmistakably a MINI Cooper, boasting classic Mini design elements such as a stubby clamshell bonnet, beady headlights and a cute little tailgate with a ‘floating roof’. Take a closer look and you’ll see most of the front intakes are closed off for better aero efficiency. Even the trademark bonnet scoop from the Cooper S is filled in, which seems kind of pointless. But the overall proportions remain very petite and distinctive, with this Yours variant showcasing various black exterior highlights for that fashionable character.

Although these 17-inch alloy wheels feature an odd four-spoke design, screaming eco-conscious vehicle, we quite like them. They look quirky and different, with a yellow pinstripe around the outside matching an array of special badges and logos on the body. At the back you’ve got dazzling Union Jack taillights, with a special charge plug badge to let you know this is the EV model.

The interior of the MINI Cooper SE is just as stylish as the exterior. You’ll find a luxurious decor complete with comfortable seating for four adults, with the use of some high quality materials such as leather upholstery to give off a sophisticated feel.

Much of the layout is pretty much exactly the same as the regular Cooper S. And that’s good as you don’t need to speed time familiarising yourself with new controls. The big infotainment screen in the middle runs BMW’s iDrive system, with a minimised version of its hand controller system on the console.

The hidden wireless phone charger pad under the arm rest is a nice touch, and it comes with a spring-loaded adjustment clamp so your phone stays firmly in place. This is a great idea as many wireless pads out there today do not support your phone, so it ends up sliding about and missing the charge.

Passenger space in the front is pretty good, with a fuss-free digital gauge cluster for the driver and plenty of cool design flourishes to keep everyone entertained. Such as intricate climate vent outlets, oval seat adjustment handles, and twin sunroof panels. Rear seat space is actually not too bad, especially for a vehicle of this size. MINI has always been renowned for its clever packaging, and we can see why. Headroom is pretty decent, and the seat length supports your legs. There’s even cup holders in the back.

Its ability to carry cargo is limited due to a fairly small boot. But it’s totally fine for city living, which is what this car is primarily designed for. Some under-floor storage is available for the charging cords, and you can fold down the rear seats for more room if you need it.

The Cooper SE comes standard with an array of driver assistance systems, including lane assist keeping you in your lane and forward autonomous emergency braking for added peace of mind. A straight-shooting rear-view camera comes standard. Other features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, and dual-zone climate control.

It also comes equipped with four drive modes (Sport, Mid, Green and Green+) which allow you to maximise the powertrain to suit the occasion – perfect if you’re looking for something sporty yet efficient when out on a weekend cruise.

2023 MINI Cooper SE – THE DRIVE

When it comes to driving dynamics, the Cooper SE does not disappoint. It features a sporty suspension setup which gives the car a very nimble feel. The electric powertrain also delivers instantaneous power, making it a joy to drive when pouncing between corners. You get all 270Nm, immediately. So immediate, in fact, it’ll spin the front tyres momentarily if you’re on it too early.

The SE is a great car for city driving, darting in and around tight streets. It is lots of fun bursting away from traffic lights, too. But it’s also surprisingly capable on the open road. The powertrain is obviously very quiet and the ride is reasonably comfortable, if a bit fidgety on busy surfaces. High-speed stability and overall cruising compliance is very good.

Additionally, its low centre of gravity helps keep you planted when cornering hard on winding roads. Perhaps even more so than the regular Cooper S. The battery is relatively small by EV standards, but that helps to minimise weight, which is obviously very important for the MINI heritage. Even so, the total weight is 1365kg – about 165kg heavier than the equivalent Cooper S.

With 135kW, this is pretty much the perfect amount of grunt for a car like this in our opinion, as you can enjoy all of its potential without hitting ridiculous speeds. Performance is right near proper hot hatch territory, too. We clocked 0-100km/h in just 6.88 seconds and MINI claims it in 7.3 seconds. That’s definitely quick enough to have some fun.

With the smallish battery it means charging times are quick compared with other EVs. When using a 50kW public charging station you can get around 80 per cent charge within 35 minutes or so. That’s ideal if you’re short on time but need some extra juice before tackling your next journey. It also means you won’t be holding up other EV users.

2023 MINI Cooper SE – THE VIDEO

2023 MINI Cooper SE – THE VERDICT

We think MINI has done a great job with its first all-electric model in Australia. The creators have managed to integrate performance, style and eco-friendliness into one seamless package that will no doubt appeal to many drivers, particularly those looking to make a bit of a statement. It is fully electric, yes, but all of the usual MINI excitement remains. That includes endless customisation possibilities and options.

The official range of 233km is low compared with some EVs but since this is designed for urban living we guess it doesn’t matter so much. However, it obviously limits its potential market reach. The high price tag is also going to be a limiting factor for some.

PROS:

– Offers the same level of style and fun as the regular Cooper S

– Clever interior packaging and space

– Punchy electric motor

– Genuine hot hatch agility in the corners



CONS:

– About $10k more than the regular Cooper S

– 233km range isn’t going to suit everyone

– 4-star ANCAP safety

