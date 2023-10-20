MY23 Abarth 695 Arrives November Priced at $37,900

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Fiat has confirmed that its MY23 Abarth 695 hatch will be arriving in Aussie dealerships in November, with prices listed at $37,900 before on-roads for the relatively unchanged hot hatch.

The range remains powered by Fiat’s 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder kicking out 132kW of power at 5500rpm, with peak torque figures of 250Nm from 3000rpm, torturing the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission as standard. There’s also an automatic option on offer which adds $2000 to the price tag.

The major addition for the MY23 Abarth 695 comes in the form of the new dual-mode vertical stacked Record Monza exhaust system, giving it a new rear aesthetic and a more imposing soundtrack to match.

The only other addition for the MY23 Abarth 695 is the revised dashboard design that is now finished in matte black.

The Abarth 695 picks up a set of 17-inch Montecarlo alloys, yellow Brembo brake calipers, front & rear suspension hardware from Koni, black fabric upholstery with an Alcantara steering wheel, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and 7.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Standard colour options for the Abarth 695 include the all-new Racing Orange joining the likes of Gara White, Racing Red, Record Grey, and Scorpione Black.

The optional two-tone finish for the roof and bodywork adds $1600 to the price, offering a combination of Record Grey, Gara White, Racing Orange and Racing Red and a Scorpione Black finish for the roof. Premium paint will set you back $650, while the optional Beats Premium Audio system and a set of 17-inch Competizione alloys are packaged together at $1700.

Fiat says the first examples of the MY23 Abarth 695 are set to hit dealerships in November, with prices listed at $37,900 before any on-road costs or optional extras are thrown into the mix.