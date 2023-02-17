Toyota announces 2023 RAV4 GR Sport PHEV for Europe

Toyota has taken the wraps off its latest 2023 RAV4 GR Sport SUV for the European market, with the released headlined by the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, upgraded suspension hardware and a sportier styling package.

In Europe, the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is available with Toyota’s existing 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle hybrid-electric, producing 163kW and returning an official fuel economy figure of 5.8L/100km. More importantly, though, there’s the option of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that makes for the most powerful RAV4 to date, with an output of 225kW and a claimed 50 per cent more power on tap from 60km/h.

The plug-in hybrid unit, offered as the RAV4 Prime in other markets, offers 75km of electric driving range at speeds up to 135km/h. It can also accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.0 seconds, down from 8.1 seconds in the regular hybrid.

Power for both is thrown to all four wheels via the updated electric AWD system which now splits up to 80 per cent of the torque to the rear wheels, while the sports setting for the drive modes has sharpened up the steering and throttle response.

Underneath, the RAV4 GR Sport has picked up a stiffer set of front and rear coil springs and adjusted shock absorbers, while the front MacPherson struts and rear double wishbones with anti-roll bars remains in place.

In terms of the styling package, the RAV4 GR Sport picks up a set of exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels, a bespoke G-mesh front grille, a lower front and rear bumper design and a heap of GR Sport badging.

Inside, the RAV4 GR Sport receives a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.5-inch infotainment system, with a predominantly black interior design for the seats with silver contrast stitching and some dark grey metallic details.

So far, Toyota has announced the RAV4 GR Sport for the European market only, however, considering just how vicious Australia’s appetite is for all members of the RAV4 family, an Australian introduction is very much on the table. We’ll be sure to report back when we hear more.