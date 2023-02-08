MG4 set to debut in Australia at Fully Charged event in Sydney

The second electric vehicle to come out of the MG stables is set to make its official debut in Australia at the upcoming Fully Charged electric vehicle festival in Sydney.

The Australian release of the MG4 marks a significant point for the company, considering it’s far more than a new face riding on an existing platform. The MG4 actually debuts the company’s all new and bespoke battery-electric vehicle platform known as the modular scalable platform, or MSP, with range figures totalling 450km in the flagship variant.

In the UK, MG offers the MG4 with a 125kW rear-mounted electric motor and a 51kWh battery pack that offers 350km of range on the WLTP cycle, while the range-topper receives a more powerful 150kW motor and a larger 64kWh pack that enables the claimed 450km range figure.

Reports swirled late last year after MG’s price structure for the MG4 here in Australia revealed a $40,000 starting price for the base model, however, figures have likely increased since then. MG is yet to officially announce prices.

MG says that it will also use the Fully Charged event to unveil an all-new ZS EV variant, with a long-range model offering up to 440km of range on the WLTP test cycle set to make an appearance alongside the MG4. MG Motor Australia’s CEO, Peter Ciao, said:

“MG Motor Australia is putting our customer’s priorities at the centre of our soon to be released MG4 and current ZS EV so we can continue providing the best driving experience possible and make EVs more accessible to all Australians.”

We’ve heard the MG4 is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in April or May this year, with the MG5 sedan set to hit the floors by September.