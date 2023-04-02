2023 Ford Everest review – Platinum V6 & Ambiente 2.0L (video)

Ever since the 2023 Ford Everest launched late last year, sales have been on a steady rise. It that for goo reason? On the face of it, it does appear to be a much more complete and more versatile vehicle than ever before.

Ford offers a tempting turbo-diesel V6 for the first time, providing a strong point of difference for the heavy-duty seven-seat SUV market segment that it competes in. The new model also incorporates lots of thoughtful, feedback-derived practicality measures and more capability thanks to smarter hardware.

For this review we’re testing both ends of the lineup spectrum, with the entry-level Ambiente 2.0-litre bi-turbo four-cylinder and the flagship Platinum V6 at the top. Both feature some level of part-time four-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic.

Kicking of the range the base Ambiente price starts from a very reasonable (for the amount of kit and for today’s skyrocketing prices) $58,290, while the top-shelf V6 Platinum starts from $77,530. That is expensive, but, again, if you compare it to many of its nearest rivals, most of which have experienced price hikes in recent times, the value equation is pretty good.

If it’s absolute value you want, Ford also offers a rear-wheel drive version of the Ambiente from $53,290 (all prices exclude on-road costs).

2023 Ford Everest Ambiente – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel

Output: 154kW@3750rpm / 500Nm@1750-2000rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Drive type: Part-time RWD/4WD with dual-range

Wheels: F & R: 17×7.5, 255/70 (optional 18s fitted)

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 2307kg

Power-to-weight: 14.98:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 7.2L/100km

Economy during test: 86L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 80L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 21.38kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.66 seconds*

0-100km/h: 10.47 seconds*

60-110km/h: 7.84 seconds*

1/4 mile: 17.55 seconds at 127.5km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.671g*

100-0km/h braking: 3.51 seconds at 44.82 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.046g*

Decibel at idle: 47*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 79*

Priced from: $58,290

2023 Ford Everest Platinum V6 – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6

Output: 184kW@3250rpm / 600Nm@1750-2250rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Drive type: Part-time RWD/4WD dual-range

Wheels: F & R: 21×8.5, 275/45 (optional 18s fitted)

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 2432kg

Power-to-weight: 13.21:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 8.5L/100km

Economy during test: 10.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 80L/Diesel

Power efficiency: 21.64kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.41 seconds*

0-100km/h: 9.25 seconds*

60-110km/h: 6.48 seconds*

1/4 mile: 16.84 seconds at 137.8km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.648g*

100-0km/h braking: 3.55 seconds at 44.46 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.088g*

Decibel at idle: 46*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 75*

Priced from: $77,530

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 Ford Everest Ambiente & Platinum – THE PACKAGE

In either form, the new model has the potential to make a huge dent in seven-seat SUV segment. Firstly, because of its design. It looks tough but also modern and fashionable. Especially if you go for the Sport variant, which adds trending black contrast highlights.

Here, the Platinum goes for a sophisticated look, with chrome detailing around the windows and for the front grille. While at the back is a bespoke trim section that connects the taillights, with ‘Platinum’ lettering hiding within. There’s also LED headlights and taillights as standard on the Platinum.

Ford offers 21-inch alloy wheels with the Platinum but you can option for a set of 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, as featured on both vehicles we’re testing here. The off-road wheels are a no-cost option on the Platinum but add $1100 to the bill on the Ambiente.

We like the rugged styling theme of the Ambiente, with its black window surrounds and front grille, but it still looks modern and doesn’t immediately shout out, ‘I’m the poverty-pack’ model.

We’re very impressed by the packaging of the new Everest, even in base model form. There’s a heap of technology and safety gear bundled in all variants from top to bottom. While the Platinum is decorated in luxurious leather, the Ambiente gets cloth seats which are actually quite refreshing – so many vehicles come standard with leather these days.

One of the main differences inside is the touch-screen. They both look the same, almost identical, in fact. But in the Ambiente passengers view a 10-inch screen while the Platinum sports a 12-inch unit. However, if you look closely the smaller screen is moulded perfectly into the same housing in the dash, and when it’s switched off it could easily be mistaken for the mack daddy.

As we’ve said with the Ranger, we’re not a fan of the touch-screen main menu layout… or lack thereof. Lots of options seem to pull down or pull up, with no central hub. If you’re the kind of person that doesn’t like empty milk cartons left in the fridge, this might annoy you. Because it can feel like you always have lots of tabs open on the screen.

Other than that, it packs all of the usual gear like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (both wireless), sat-nav, digital radio and a rear-view camera at minimum. There’s even an eight-speaker sound system. The bigger screen in the Platinum adds a very good surround-view parking camera system, a more comprehensive off-road settings page, and a 12-speaker sound system by B&O.

Ford has done an excellent job of creating an adventurous yet practical decor in here. You’ve got lots of storage around the place, ergonomic locations for the main controls, and superb visibility and seating comfort. The driving position is very natural and almost like a sedan, yet, you still feel high up off the ground for that commanding and confidence-boosting stance.

Rear passengers are well catered for, with climate vents, fan speed control, and even seat heating on the Platinum. There’s also twin charging ports, with both USB and USB-C. There’s no shortage of legroom or headroom, either. Stepping down to the Ambiente and accommodation is still quite respectable. Fan speed control remains but there’s only one 12V socket. Twin cup and bottle holders come standard on all.

The third row is a bit tight for legroom and in particular foot space under the second row. It is totally fine for kids though, or on shorter trips for adults. The middle row slides back and forth so you can prioritise room if you need to. Both third-row passengers are greeted with a sizeable arm rest and integrated cup holder, along with separate climate vents mounted in the ceiling.

The third row is electronically controlled in the Platinum, making it easy to switch between layouts. With the seats folded down boot space is impressive, at 898 litres. With the second row folded as well you have just over 1800 litres – the Ambiente presents 1823L and the Platinum offers 1818L. It’s big.

This is a proper ladder-frame 4×4 though, with 230mm (226mm in Platinum) of ground clearance, so be prepared for some reaching and stretching if you’re short as items that slip to the front of the boot become an unreachable horizon.

2023 Ford Everest Ambiente & Platinum – THE DRIVE

In either case, a live axle rear suspension setup is complimented with coil springs on the Everest, compared with leaf springs on the Ranger ute that shares the same T6-based platform. This means the ride comfort is superior – think hard if you really need that tray tub. With the off-road tyre option, measuring 255/65, there is more give in the sidewalls to further absorb harsh impacts. We especially like the ride comfort on rough country roads with these tyres, as they seem to perform well when it comes to small corrugations and pot holes.

Around town the Everest is easy to manoeuvre thanks to its tall stance, big windows, and straight-edged design. It is a reasonably nervous-free affair during parking in tight spots as you tend to have a good understanding of where each corner sits. With the Platinum and its surround-view camera system there is very little excuse for scratching up wheels on the kerb.

We think it is excellent of Ford to offer a V6 diesel for the new model. The ‘Power Stroke’ based 3.0-litre unit is very smooth and quiet, and it offers loads of torque. Peak power is rated at 184kW and available at 3250rpm, and maximum torque is rated at 600Nm and accessible between 1750rpm and 2250pm. As you can see, that torque figure is impressive but it is only available in a small window. Particularly for a modern diesel.

As a result the performance benefits of the V6 are marginal, according to our tests. We clocked 0-100km/h in a lethargic 9.25 seconds in this Platinum V6, and a best of 10.47 seconds in the Ambiente, in similar conditions and on the same piece of tarmac. Sure, the V6 feels effortless in comparison, and would easily win a race between the two with throttle restricted to 50 per cent. Roll-on acceleration is also stronger.

For us though, we enjoy the V6 purely because it provides a more relaxing drive. Our decibel gauge showed readings of 45dB during idle compared with 47dB in the Ambiente, however, under full load that gap widens, with readings of 79dB and just 75dB in the V6. In our opinion the V6 also seems to work better with the 10-speed auto, as it doesn’t hunt around the gears as much as the 2.0 bi-turbo requires.

Ford has made some tweaks to the 2.0TTD unit so it is more refined, quieter, and smoother than before. We think it makes more sense in the lower grades too, as these are a bit lighter in weight. For example, there is about 125kg between these two vehicles tested here. The 2L is noticeably more fuel efficient compared with the V6, with official averages of 8.5L/100km versus 7.2L/100km. We experienced an average of 10.1L/100km in the V6 over a distance of 1114km, while in the Ambiente we averaged 8.6L/100km over a distance of 720km.

When it comes to off-road performance, the new Everest is a beast. The circa-230mm of ground clearance and competitive 30-degree approach and 25-degree departure angles come together to provide all the capability you could ever need from practical, seven-seat family SUV. There is a rear diff lock as standard, including on the Ambiente, as well as selectable modes and a 4A and 4H setting on both.

During our off-road testing the Platinum example conquered everything we threw at it. Obviously you can’t expect hardcore performance from a stock vehicle, but we think as it is it will take most buyers to where they want to go without risking vehicle damage. If you are planning to head out into the bush regularly, going for the optional off-road tyres is a smart decision in our opinion, particularly on the Platinum.

2023 Ford Everest Ambiente & Platinum – THE VIDEO

2023 Ford Everest Ambiente & Platinum – THE VERDICT

We don’t think there is any shame in going with the Ambiente. It feels just as nice to drive and offers a commanding, high-up driving position, and similar tech and convenience inside to the Platinum. And not being so shiny and fancy, we reckon you’d be more inclined to actually head out into the wilderness and utilise its off-road credentials more so than in the top dog.

Of course, the Platinum with the 18-inch wheels and off-road tyres is the more complete package and crosses off more tick boxes. It also provides access to the smoother and more powerful V6 engine option. Overall though we think the pick of the bunch is the Sport V6, just because it seems to blend in all of these attributes into a balanced configuration, without busting the bank.

PROS:

– Well thought-out interior, perfect for families

– Impressive in-car tech

– Strong exterior design

– V6 is one smooth operator

– 2.0TTD is surprisingly refined and economical

– All variants offer good value in today’s money



CONS:

– 2.0TDD powertrain hunts around 10-speed auto

– Digital gauge cluster a bit of a mess

– Main touch-screen could be more refined in terms of menu layout

– V6 options isn’t as sharp or as punchy as you might expect

As always, if you're thinking about buying a new car don't forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.