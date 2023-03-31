Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV to debut at Auto Shanghai show

One of the most luxurious fully electric SUV packages to date will make its debut at the upcoming Auto Shanghai event in April, with the unveiling Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680.

The company is tight-lipped on the finer details and pretty much everything related to the EQS 680, stating only that it combines the technology of the EQS SUV and the exclusivity of a Maybach.

For reference, and in typical Mercedes-Maybach style, we can expect to see a sizeable power and torque increase from the current range-topping EQS 580 4Matic which produces 400kW and 858Nm from its dual-motor setup, with juice supplied by a 107.8kWh battery pack.

Of course, interior upgrades will be a feature piece of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, with the cabin likely gaining a four-seat setup to prioritise second row space and comfort, and a jaw-dropping amount of luxuries and fine quality trimmings.

On the styling front, the EQS 680 SUV looks set to pick up the traditional Maybach grille design with its imposing vertical slats and a set of bold alloy wheels that set it apart from the standard EQS SUV.

In concept form, the Mercedes-Maybach showcased a striking two-tone colour finish with a heap of chrome highlights around the bodywork, and a set of massive 24-inch chrome alloys.

Inside, the concept puts a first-class plane seat to shame with its massive seats paired with a white and rose gold colour scheme, with a centre console floating through the cabin offering the perfect place to rest your glass of champagne after finalising your latest multi-billion-dollar merger.

Mercedes-Maybach says that its live debut at the Auto Shanghai event on April 17 will be accompanied by the publication of a short film for its digital debut.