Red Bull F1 car takes ‘road trip’ across Australia in latest promo

No stranger to outlandish stunts and highly curated promo videos, Red Bull’s latest clip introduces a V8-powered F1 car from the 2011 season to the dust as it tours across Australia. Kind of.

In an absolute nightmare for the RB7’s air intake system, the F1 championship-winning car takes on a chopper pilot on a remote cattle farm in the Northern Territory and inhales a tonne of dust, changes tyres at a Broken Hill service station and takes to the Sea Cliff bridge just south of Sydney.

The RB7 then takes on Dakar-winner Toby Price behind the wheel of a TSCO-built Trophy Truck powered by a monstrous 6.0-litre Dougans V8 and ends at the iconic Mt Panorama circuit in Bathurst, where the RB7 takes on a Gen3 Camaro with Shane Van Gisbergen behind the wheel.

While the clip shows Red Bull’s reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel, footage taken from the RB7’s time at Bathurst looks to have another reserve driver, Kiwi Liam Lawson behind the wheel from an exhibition ahead of the last Bathurst 12 Hour event in February.