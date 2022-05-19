Mercedes-AMG unveils F1 Edition for 620kW GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG has lifted the lid on its latest special edition of the GT 63 S E Performance with the release of the F1 Edition; an upgrade that will set you back the equivalent of a brand new Toyota Corolla.

It’s priced at 23,800 euros on top of the near 200,000-euro asking price for the GT 63 S E Performance. And for that money, you’ll receive a heap of visual and aerodynamic enhancements, but sadly, no powertrain wizardry.

That means there’s still the stock powertrain under that huge bonnet, but you can’t be disappointed considering it’s the most powerful engine AMG has ever produced for a road car. It involves a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a high-powered electric motor over the rear axle and AMG battery pack, producing a combined 620kW of power and mammoth 1400Nm of torque.

Instead, the F1 Edition offers up a unique alpine grey paint finish with AMG logos flanking the side profile, forged 21-inch AMG alloy wheels with a matte black finish, and orange highlights that mirror the finish of the FIA’s official F1 Medical Car.

Atop the visual tweaks, Mercedes has added a new aero package direct from its F1 wind tunnel that increases negative lift while reducing drag. It features a new diffuser, fixed rear wing, front apron with a larger front splitter, and additional air intakes at the front wheel arches.

Inside, there’s a mix of black and red Nappa leather upholstery and a heap of carbon fibre and AMG badges across the dash, door sills, seats and floor mats.

If you’re not quite convinced, Mercedes is throwing in a custom, tear-resistant AMG cover to protect the bodywork, with an embossed F1 logo to sweeten the deal.

Interestingly, Mercedes-AMG says that its modular powertrain will in fact be making its way to other Mercedes-AMG models, as the company transitions to battery-electric powertrains underpinned by the new EVA2 platform.