Peugeot & Citroen introduce pre-paid service plans in Australia

Peugeot and Citroen have introduced pre-paid service plan packages for their new vehicles in Australia, giving buyers the peace of mind of not having to worry about service costs at the time of each scheduled service.

Instead of paying for each service as it happens, the pre-paid plans cover the cost of either three or five scheduled services. These can essentially be optioned with the vehicle at the time of purchase, and the prices are locked in for the scheduled maintenance items.

Peugeot and Citroen say the cost of the pre-paid plans provide a “substantial saving” compared with its Assured Service Pricing (capped-price servicing) because the cost of each service is protected from future inflation costs for parts and labour.

The pre-paid plans also mean customers can seamlessly have their vehicles serviced at any participating Peugeot or Citroen authorised service centre in Australia, as the plans are linked to the Vehicle Identification Number. This also means the plans carry over if the vehicle is sold, potentially increasing resale value.

These plans are available on all Peugeot and Citroen vehicles sold from October 1, 2021 and onwards, commencing from the start of the warranty date or before the first scheduled service. Kate Gillis, managing director of Peugeot Australia and Citroen Australia, said:

“We are pleased to offer customers additional choice when it comes to maintaining their Peugeot/Citroen vehicle. Following from the launch of Peugeot/Citroen Financial Services at the start of this year, the launch of pre-paid service plans will provide further value for local consumers when considering the Peugeot/Citroen Australia range.”

(We have adapted this quote to include both brands, but it is an otherwise identical statement from each company.)

Similar pre-paid plans are available from other car brands as well, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Subaru, among others.