Meet Bentley’s New Flagship SUV, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner

Bentley has taken the wraps off its brand new flagship, the Bentayga extended wheelbase Mulliner, for those looking for an additional three acres of legroom in the back of their luxury SUV.

Over the standard Bentayga platform, the EWB Mulliner’s wheelbase has been stretched out by an additional 180mm, with the company opting for a four-seat or four-plus-one seating arrangement with airline seats.

For the exterior, the Bentayga extended wheelbase picks up a set of bespoke 22-inch alloys with floating badges, a double-diamond front grille design and a two-tone finish for the mirror caps.

Tick the box for Bentley’s optional Mulliner Blackline package and you’ll pick up a set of dark highlights for the exterior, headlined by a set of unique 22-inch alloys, mirror caps and all chrome elements turning black.

Power for the Bentayga EWB Mullier remains supplied by the company’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 405kW of power and 770Nm of torque.

Underneath, you’ll still find the dynamic ride system with 48V active anti-roll bars, rear-wheel steering and three-chamber air springs for that silky smooth driving dynamic.

Inside, the cabin has picked up a set of Bentley’s Airline seats, offering 22 levels of adjustment, posture correction, even a climate control system that can read the ambient temperature and humidity and deploy seat ventilation and AC for those sweaty backs.

Flip them into ‘relax’ mode and you’ll recline a steep 40 degrees, with the passenger seat moving forward to make way for a leather-upholstered footrest, while ‘business’ mode sits you upright to get busy on a laptop.

Opt for the ‘postural adjustment’ setting and a set of lumbar massaging pockets across the thigh and shoulder regions get to work easing pressure points on long journeys.

Bentley has confirmed that the Bentayga extended wheelbase Mulliner will be making its debut on Australian roads in the middle of 2024, with prices standing at $611,200.