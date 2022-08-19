McLaren Solus GT revealed as 10,000rpm V10 track-only weapon

McLaren has unveiled an epic new track day weapon, called the Solus GT. It features a V10 engine that revs to over 10,000rpm. Just 25 examples will be produced.

We feel like there is a trend going on at the moment for serious track-only hypercars featuring high-revving naturally aspirated engines – in a good way. This new Solus GT will go up against the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One, promising a “full racing driver experience”.

The single-seat monster is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that belts out “in excess” of 840PS (618kW) and 650Nm, connected to a unique seven-speed automated manual transmission with rear-wheel drive. McLaren targets 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 320km/h.

As you can probably tell, aerodynamics is a big part of the Solus GT’s key characteristics. The whole body is shaped like a giant wing, with a twin-element fixed wing at the back and a pointed front end like a Formula 1 car. Underneath it all is a carbon fibre monocoque. McLaren says at speed the car is capable of generating 1200kg of downforce. With a total weight of just 1000kg, the car could theoretically drive upside-down.

Inside, well, it’s not really ‘inside’ as it’s more of an open-top style single-seater cockpit, with a canopy. The driver faces an F1-inspired steering wheel featuring a display panel for vital information, with very little else around the cabin. The cockpit is encompassed by an integrated ‘halo’ type safety cage and there’s a roll hoop behind for added safety.

The seat is custom moulded to the driver’s body from delivery, and there’s an FIA-homologated race suit, helmet and HANS device exclusive to each owner. There’s also radio-ready ear inserts for relying information back to the pit. A complete driver-development programme is also available for buyers. Speaking about the insane creation, McLaren Automotive CEO, Michael Leiters, said:

“The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing. Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren’s expertise to bring it to reality, it epitomises our pioneering spirit.”

Just 25 examples of the Solus GT will go into production, and all have been sold out. McLaren says buyers were involved in the development of the car throughout, reflecting the “intimate accessibility” to McLaren that goes beyond just a luxury car buying experience. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2023.