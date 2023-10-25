Mazda Unveils ‘Iconic SP’ Concept with 272kW Rotary EV Hybrid

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mazda has unveiled a radical new concept at the 2023 Tokyo Mobility Show, showcasing a two-seat sports car concept with a rotary hybrid engine hiding underneath, capable of pushing out 272kW of power to the rear wheels.

The concept boasts a brand new, two-rotor rotary EV system which the company says is compact, lightweight and impressively powerful, claiming power figures in excess of 272kW. The setup pairs a version of Mazda’s legendary Wankel rotary engine with an electric motor that is used exclusively to produce electricity, sent to either the wheels directly or to the battery pack.

The Iconic SP measures 4180mm long, 1850mm wide and stands just 1150mm tall, making it 265mm longer, 115mm wider yet 80mm shorter than the current-gen MX-5.

The concept’s wheelbase spans 2590mm, which is 280mm longer than the MX-5, with Mazda touting a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and super low centre of gravity. It tips the scales at 1450kg, giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 0.1876 per kg.

We can only pray that the Iconic SP sees a production future in one form or another, potentially a spiritual successor to the almighty RX-7.

“Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives,” says Mazda’s CEO, Masahiro Moro.

“As a car-loving company that mass-produces the inspiring mobility experience, we are committed to shaping the future with our partners sharing the same goal, as well as our fans, where everyone can proudly say, ‘we love cars.”

“With such a strong will, Mazda is committed to enrich life-in-motion for those we serve,” Moro concluded.

Overall length x width x height (mm) 4,180 × 1,850 × 1,150 Wheelbase (mm) 2,590 Power-weight ratio 3.9 Maximum output (PS) 370 Weight (kg) 1,450