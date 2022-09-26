Mazda Italy breaks Guinness World Record for largest MX-5 parade

Mazda of Italy has broken the world record for the largest parade of Mazda vehicles, with 707 MX-5s assembled together beating the previous recod of 683.



The company says that 707 owners of MX-5s, from the first generation to the current fourth-generation, attended the record-setting parade at the Modena Circuit in the North of Italy.

The record was certified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator, confirming the latest event had bettered the previous record of 683 vehicles set back in 2013 in the Netherlands. That makes this the single-biggest parade of Mazda vehicles in history.

The event saw a special presentation from the MX-5’s lead engineer, Nobuhiro Yamamoto, and the owner of ‘Miataland’, a luxury resort started by an MX-5 enthusiast, Andrea Mancini. MX-5 chief designer, Masashi Nakayama, said:

"The key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was 'innovate in order to preserve,' and I strongly believe that this model's ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history. "We intend to keep refining the car, seeking out new ways to make it even more thrilling and satisfy the drive, so it can continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon."

In Australia the MX-5 is one of the best-selling sports cars currently on the market. So far this year (through August), Mazda has sold 299 examples. That makes it the fourth most popular vehicle in its class.