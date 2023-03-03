Mazda confirms fuel economy figures for flagship CX-90 SUV

Mazda has lifted the lid on fuel economy figures for its upcoming CX-90 flagship SUV range, with its lineup of 3.3-litre inline six diesel and petrol powerplants offering more power than ever before, accompanied by some modest improvements to fuel economy.

With the Mazda CX-90 set to arrive in Australia in early 2024, Mazda has given us a clearer picture of its family mover’s fuel efficiency figures, a few weeks after releasing economy figures for its smaller sibling, the CX-60.

Mazda says its 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D turbo-diesel – named the D50e – powerplant is rated at 5.4L/100km on the combined cycle, offering 10 per cent improvement over the CX-8‘s 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, in spite of the 34 per cent power lift up to 187kW/550Nm.

Buyers opting the CX-90 with a petrol engine – named the G50e – will be offered official fuel economy figures of 8.2L/100km, equating to a 10 per cent saving over the comparable CX-9 powerplant, with outputs standing at 254kW/500Nm. Both powertrains come fitted with 48V mild-hybrid systems.

Mazda says that pricing and specifications for the CX-90 range will be released in the coming weeks, with the first CX-90 deliveries scheduled for early next year. Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Mazda has an established reputation for pushing the envelope and achieving complex engineering goals in pursuit of driving pleasure. These two fully engaging, high-performance powerplants make considerable advancements, not only in power and performance, but also in overall efficiency.”