Mazda confirms fuel economy figures for flagship CX-90 SUV

Alexi Falson

Mazda has lifted the lid on fuel economy figures for its upcoming CX-90 flagship SUV range, with its lineup of 3.3-litre inline six diesel and petrol powerplants offering more power than ever before, accompanied by some modest improvements to fuel economy.

With the Mazda CX-90 set to arrive in Australia in early 2024, Mazda has given us a clearer picture of its family mover’s fuel efficiency figures, a few weeks after releasing economy figures for its smaller sibling, the CX-60.

Mazda says its 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv D turbo-diesel – named the D50e – powerplant is rated at 5.4L/100km on the combined cycle, offering 10 per cent improvement over the CX-8‘s 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, in spite of the 34 per cent power lift up to 187kW/550Nm.

Buyers opting the CX-90 with a petrol engine – named the G50e – will be offered official fuel economy figures of 8.2L/100km, equating to a 10 per cent saving over the comparable CX-9 powerplant, with outputs standing at 254kW/500Nm. Both powertrains come fitted with 48V mild-hybrid systems.

Mazda says that pricing and specifications for the CX-90 range will be released in the coming weeks, with the first CX-90 deliveries scheduled for early next year. Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Mazda has an established reputation for pushing the envelope and achieving complex engineering goals in pursuit of driving pleasure. These two fully engaging, high-performance powerplants make considerable advancements, not only in power and performance, but also in overall efficiency.”

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

