Buyers will soon be able to opt for a fully electric version of the Nissan X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai from around 2025, according to a recent report, as Nissan sets to accelerate its EV push for the middle of the decade.

While Nissan gave us a taste of things to come from its battery-electric department back in 2019, and is one of the pioneers of battery-electric vehicles with the LEAF, the company seems to have more interest in pushing its e-Power hybrid variants for the moment, with the X-Trail e-Power. But, that will soon change.

According to a report from Autocar, Nissan is preparing to launch fully electric versions of the X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai, citing the company’s European chief, Guillaume Cartier. Nissan is aiming for EVs to account for more than 50 per cent of its overall sales by 2030.

To make that possible, Nissan’s current plan is to warm buyers up with its hybrid offerings, such as with the new X-Trail e-Power, and then one-two them with a full-blown battery-electric assault on vehicles they already recognise, like the X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai. In the report, Cartier is quoted as saying:

“The point is we go in a transition manner, in a smart manner, with e-Power then to BEV. We’re just launching e-Power [now]. We need to take the benefit of it on Qashqai. We have evolved, so this is something that it’s natural to look at, which would be the future.”

Nissan’s battery-electric Ariya has already hit overseas markets, riding on the CMF-EV platform you’ll find underneath the Megane E-Tech, which could provide the perfect piece of architecture for a future Qashqai or X-Trail EV thanks to their similar stature.

The Ariya has been packaged with a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh lithium-ion battery packs, offering between 403-530km of range on the WLTP test cycle, with base models receiving a single electric motor and higher-spec all-wheel drive variants gaining a dual-motor layout.

This gives us some baseline figures for Nissan’s electric-vehicle tech that will no doubt be improved upon by the time an electric Juke, Qashqai or X-Trail hits the road later this decade. The Juke EV is expected to launch first.