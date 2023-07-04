Maserati Returns to Track Racing with GT2 Racer, Set for European GT Series Debut

Maserati has taken the wraps off its all-new GT2 racer at a special event at Spa-Francorchamps, which is set to take part in the latter stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series and the entirety of the 2024 season.

Maserati chose Spa specifically for the unveiling event because of the company’s dominance in GT competitions in Belgium, with the almighty MC12 reigning supreme on multiple occasions between 2005-2010.

The company says its GT racer, the GT2 is the ultimate racing version of the Maserati MC20, complete with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine that pumps out 463kW, though a sizable rear wing has been deployed to keep things stable at the rear.

Maserati says we can expect to see its GT2 racer hit the track in the latter stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series.

The Maserati GT2 will also compete in all scheduled events for the 2024 Fanatec GT European Series next year.

“Our DNA and our spirit have always lain in racing,” says Maserati’s CEO, Davide Grasso, adding that “our story began and developed from the track to the road.”

“The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough and strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions.”

“Now, more than ever, we want to rekindle and nourish that competitive passion that has always characterised and motivated us to achieve major milestones,” Grasso concluded.