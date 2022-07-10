Latest Kia Sportage & Haval H6 score 5-star ANCAP safety rating

As the ever-growing list of midsize SUVs with five-star ANCAP safety ratings continues to grow, we can now officially add the latest Kia Sportage and Haval H6 to that list.

ANCAP has released its latest batch of testing results, with the Sportage and both petrol and hybrid variants of the GWM Haval H6 receiving top marks, following assessment of data from the Euro NCAP division for the Sportage and local crash testing for the Haval.

The Kia Sportage scored 87 per cent for both adult and child occupant protection, with only a small point deduction applied during the frontal offset test. ANCAP recorded “marginal” levels of protection for the chest of the driver during the full-width frontal test and the oblique pole test.

ANCAP says that Kia’s autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system recorded “mixed results” when it came to recognising and responding to other vehicles, with “poorer performance” at speeds above 60km/h. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

The Sportage also scored just 66 per cent for its vulnerable road user protection (pedestrian), and 74 per cent for its on-board safety assist technologies.

In addition to the Sportage, ANCAP has updated petrol and hybrid variants of the GWM Haval H6 SUV, including the recently introduced H6 GT. ANCAP’s Carla Hoorweg:

“Two additional tests were performed on hybrid variants of the GWM Haval H6, with comparable high levels of safety performance observed. This enabled the existing five-star ANCAP safety rating published earlier this year for petrol variants to be extended to H6 hybrid models.”

The H6 scored 90 per cent for adult occupant protection and 88 per cent for child occupant protection, and then 73 per cent for its pedestrian safety and 81 per cent for its on-board assist systems.

See the videos below for more on how they performed.