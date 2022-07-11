BMW Car News Diesel Turbo V8

New-look 2023 BMW X7 priced for Australia, arrives in fourth quarter

Alexi Falson

BMW has confirmed that its updated flagship SUV, the 2023 X7, will be hitting Australia late this year with prices kicking off from $166,900.

The X7 range features a hefty list of updates, with everything from the powertrains, styling package, entertainment and autonomous driving tech in the two-variant lineup for Australian buyers.

On the styling front, the new twin-split adaptive Matrix LED headlights make a bold statement, while the massive kidney grille has been sharpened up alongside the front aprons, and the rear gets a slimmer set of three-dimensional taillights and a chrome bar stretching from side-to-side.

Kicking off the range is the X7 xDrive40d M Sport. It comes powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline-six with mild-hybrid tech producing 259kW of power and 700Nm of torque, with a 720Nm overboost assist from the mild-hybrid system.

This revision has resulted in a 64kW/100Nm increase over the outgoing X7 xDrive30d. Power is put to the ground via an eight-speed transmission coupled with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 5.9 seconds and the official average economy is 8.0L/100km.

The X7 flagship, the M60i xDrive, comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, and it receives the same 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. The 0-100km/h sprint is claimed in just 4.7 seconds and the fuel consumption average is 12.2L/100km.

Underneath, you’ll find an adaptive suspension system with electronically-controlled dampers, while the M60i receives active steering, active roll stabilisation and an M Sport differential for the rear axle.

On the tech front, there’s an updated automated parking and driving assistant, with a new reversing assistant that can steer the X7 for up to 200 meters, and a new feature that can apparently take the hassle out of reversing a trailer for up to 200 meters.

Inside, you’ll find BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus powered by the latest iDrive system, which pairs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a central display measuring 14.9 inches.

Standard equipment for the X7 xDrive40d include 22-inch alloy wheels, an M Sport styling package, Merino leather upholstery with an Alcantara and anthracite headliner, five-zone climate control, comfort seats, metallic paint, BMW drive recorder and a 16-speaker sound system from Harman/Kardon.

Upgrading to the X7 M60i adds an M Sport exhaust and rear differential, active steering system, some styling tweaks for the front grille and brake calipers, a set of heated and ventilated and massaging front seats, and leather upholstery for the instrument panel.

BMW is now taking pre-orders for the 2023 X7 lineup ahead of its official arrival here in Australia sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. See below for the starting prices (excludes on-road costs):

2023 BMW X7 xDrive40d: $166,900
2023 BMW X7 M60i xDrive: $197,900

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories