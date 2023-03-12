Lamborghini confirms 735kW for ‘LB744’ Avendator successor, hybrid V12

Big news from Lamborghini as the company lifts the lid on some powertrain details for the upcoming Aventador successor – codenamed the LB744 – with a plug-in hybrid V12 pushing out “more than 1000CV” combined.

At its heart, the LB744 will stick with the traditional mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 powerhouse, though this time it’s joined by three electric motors for some added low range torque, a four-wheel drive system and a brand new dual-clutch transmission.

Lamborghini’s updated L545 V12 engine is the company’s most powerful yet, pushing out 607kW – around 94kW per litre – at 9250rpm while producing 725Nm of torque at 6750rpm. Lamborghini describes the soundtrack at low revs as “melodious” while the high revs are a “natural harmonious crescendo”.

The V12 weighs 17kg less than the Aventador’s unit, tipping the scales at 218kg in total, and has seen its mounting rotate 180 degrees from the Avenator.

Lamborghini’s trio of electric motors produce an additional 110kW/350Nm per electric motor, and offer both active torque vectoring and regenerative braking, and are powered by a 3.8kWh lithium-ion pack.

The pack can be charged at speeds up to 7kWh, topped up by the regenerative braking system or charged directly by the V12 engine, the latter of which takes just six minutes.

Power is put to all four wheels once again, with the V12 powering the rear wheels while two of the three electric motors are fitted to the front axle, with the third sitting above the all-new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission.

Lamborghini says this new eight-speed DCT will power its future lineup for years to come and has been mounted transversely behind the V12 and beside the battery pack for the best possible weight distribution.

Lamborghini is yet to confirm exactly when we’ll see the LB744 make its official debut, though it says we can expect to see it soon as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.