2023 Lamborghini Urus takes out SUV record at Pikes Peak (video)

In the lead-up to the launch of a new version of its Urus SUV, Lamborghini is brimming with excitement after taking out the SUV record at the iconic Pikes Peak hill climb.

Lamborghini snatched the hill climb record with a time of 10:32.064 over the 20km winding road that features 156 turns and a gain of altitude of 1439m, with hill climb champion and Pirelli test driver, Simone Faggioli, at the helm.

The company took out the record with a yet-to-be-released new version of the Urus SUV that is set to be revealed any day now.

It remains powered by the existing 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, although power outputs are more than likely higher than the current 478kW/850Nm tune.

Because Lamborghini hasn’t officially launched the new Urus yet, it was not entered into the official race, although timekeepers were still happy to measure and certify its time which pipped the outgoing record-holder, the Bentley Bentayga, which posted a time of 10:49.902.

The Urus in question was modified to meet Pikes Peak safety regulations and ran with a roll cage, fire extinguisher and a set of race seats with six-point harnesses in favour of the stock luxury seats.

It was riding on a set of 22-inch wheels wrapped in semi-slick Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres measuring 285/40 at the front and 325/35 for the rear. Lamborghini’s CTO, Rouven Mohr, said

“The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of ‘expect the unexpected’, and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus model to be presented shortly.”

Lamborghini says it will unveil the new model in “mid-August” this year, with showroom entry expected to commence towards the end of the year. Check out the video below for more.