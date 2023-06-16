MY2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport arrives; updated interior, PHEV flagship

JLR has launched the updated MY24 Discovery Sport range here in Australia, with some interior tweaks, more tech as standard and an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range-topper added.

Some of the major updates are inside the cabin, which has received an 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro display, with climate control dials removed from the dashboard entirely, while a digital instrument cluster is fitted as standard.

This has opened up more storage beneath the display, where there’s also a wireless charging pad and USB-C ports hiding, while the transmission lever is a more compact unit to go with the simplified design.

Under the bonnet, JLR has stuck with its mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot for the P250 which produces 184kW and 365Nm, with power taken care of by a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The new plug-in hybrid Discovery Sport, the P300e, picks up a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder which is paired with an electric motor that produces a combined 227kW.

Power for the electric motor comes supplied by a 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a claimed 61km driving range on the NEDC test cycle.

Prices for the updated 24MY Discovery Sport range can be found below (excluding on-roads), with deliveries slated for December.

Discovery Sport Dynamic SE P250: $85,250

Discovery Sport Dynamic HSE P250: $94,800

Discovery Sport Dynamic SE P300e: $103,450