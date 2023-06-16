Car News Hybrid Land Rover SUV Turbo

MY2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport arrives; updated interior, PHEV flagship

Alexi Falson

JLR has launched the updated MY24 Discovery Sport range here in Australia, with some interior tweaks, more tech as standard and an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range-topper added.

Some of the major updates are inside the cabin, which has received an 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro display, with climate control dials removed from the dashboard entirely, while a digital instrument cluster is fitted as standard.

This has opened up more storage beneath the display, where there’s also a wireless charging pad and USB-C ports hiding, while the transmission lever is a more compact unit to go with the simplified design.

Under the bonnet, JLR has stuck with its mild-hybrid 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot for the P250 which produces 184kW and 365Nm, with power taken care of by a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The new plug-in hybrid Discovery Sport, the P300e, picks up a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder which is paired with an electric motor that produces a combined 227kW.

Power for the electric motor comes supplied by a 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a claimed 61km driving range on the NEDC test cycle.

Prices for the updated 24MY Discovery Sport range can be found below (excluding on-roads), with deliveries slated for December.

Discovery Sport Dynamic SE P250: $85,250
Discovery Sport Dynamic HSE P250: $94,800
Discovery Sport Dynamic SE P300e: $103,450

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories