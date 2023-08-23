Lexus’ LM Hybrid People Mover Arrives December, Priced From $160,888

Lexus’ luxurious people mover, the LM will be arriving on Australian shores in December in a three-pronged lineup priced from $160,888 and stretching out to $220,888 for the range-topper.

The base LM 350h 2WD Sports Luxury and mid-spec LM 350h AWD Sports Luxury variants come powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder series-parallel hybrid pushing out 184kW and 270Nm.

Stepping up to the range-topping LM 500h upgrades to a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid pushing out more than 200kW, though torque figures are unspecified.

The company says that the LM embodies the Japanese ‘omotensashi’ hospitality that treats the guest as god, with the people mover promising class-leading comfort and refinement inside the cabin.

Open the powered sliding door and you’re welcomed by a pair of business-class seats in the second row of the cabin, with the third row bringing its seating capacity to seven in total.

The third row is able to fold at the touch of a button for added cargo storage.

Lexus says that the entry-level LM 350h will be the first to arrive here in Australia, while the LM 500h will join the lineup in early 2024, which picks up a super spacious four-seat layout as standard.

In the LM 500h, passengers are treated to a first-class seating experience with rear climate controls, a raising glass screen that separates the front of the cabin from the rear, a fridge, massive 48-inch display and a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

A full breakdown of the LM’s specifications will be offered up for Australian buyers ahead of its arrival later this year; prices can be found below.

LM 350h 2WD Sports Luxury: $160,888

$160,888 LM 350h AWD Sports Luxury: $165,888

$165,888 LM 500h AWD Ultra Luxury: $220,888

“There is no Lexus like it, and almost certainly no other vehicle like it,” says Lexus Chief, John Pappas.

“It’s a great Lexus to drive but an even better Lexus to be driven in,” he added, “it will be hard to surpass the LM for the ultimate chauffeur-driven experience.”

Lexus says that it was been overwhelmed with customer interest since the LM’s introduction at the Auto Shanghai event in April and anticipates some wait times as the company keeps up with demand.

“The reality is that demand will initially exceed supply for this vehicle by a significant margin, so we, therefore, need to manage customer expectations,” he concluded.