Ferrari Reveals One-Off, Tailor Made 812 Competizione Set for Auction

Ferrari’s Styling Centre has taken the wraps off their one-off 812 Competizione, with the Tailor Made concept picking up a special styling package that is sure to fetch a hefty price when it goes to auction in October.

Ferrari revealed its Tailor Made 812 Competizione via a live stream at the Monterey Car Week, with the team lifting the veil from its Maranello headquarters.

The company says that the ultra-exclusive upgrade for the 812 Competizione is designed for collectors and enthusiasts, and is without a doubt the rarest example of the 812 to roll off the production floor.

Why? Because out of the total 999 Ferrari 812 Competiziones produced, just one example of the Tailor Made concept will be delivered to a customer, or more likely an avid prancing horse collector by the look of its exclusivity.

The styling package comes courtesy of Ferrari’s Chief Design Officer, Flavio Manzoni, and is fiished in matte Giallo Tristrato yellow.

Special design touches include the carbon fibre blade that cuts across the horizontal plane of the front bonnet, which doubles as a large air intake for the front-mounted V12.

There’s also a set of louvers on the side – as a special tribute to V12-powered Ferraris of the past – and a set of vortex generations on the rear screen with a rear-view camera replacing the typical glass finish.

Inside the cabin, there’s a “new generation” of Alcantara smothering the 812’s cockpit, which is made up to 65 per cent recycled polyester with a series of embroidered design sketches, reminiscent of Ferrari’s Purosangue crossover super SUV.

This special treatment for the 812’s Alcantara has been used in favour of Ferrari’s traditional leather embroidery.

The company says that its one-off 812 Competizione is set to go under the auction hammer at the Ferrari Gala, hosted in New York City on October 17; all proceeds from the auction are set to be donated to charity.