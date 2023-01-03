MY2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport update announced, arrives in April

Mitsubishi has announced price hikes across the MY2023 Pajero Sport range in Australia, with the company sticking with a relatively unchanged lineup. It arrives in April, priced from $44,940 before on-roads.

The short list of updates for the Pajero Sport lineup include a tyre pressure monitoring system being fitted to the seven-seat GLS and above, while there’s also a new colour option in the form of Impulse Blue being added to the list of shades for the GSR and Exceed, and Terra Rossa for the GSR.

The company is carrying-over the existing 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, producing 133kW of power and 430Nm of torque, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the choice of 2WD and 4WD systems.

Prices range from $44,940 for the entry-level GLX 2WD with a five-seat layout, while the cheapest seven-seat Pajero Sport comes in the form of the GLS which is priced from $50,190, meaning there’s a slight price increase between $500-1000, depending on the variant.

The MY23 Pajero Sport range tops out with the Pajero Sport GSR 4WD, which is priced from $62,440 and offers a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels, black front grille, two-tone roof and a rear spoiler.

Mitsubishi packages the entry-level Pajero Sport members with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors, while stepping up to the Exceed and GSR adds a surround-view camera and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Prices for the MY23 Pajero Sport lineup can be found below, with the first units set to go into production in February, 2023, reaching Australian showrooms from April.