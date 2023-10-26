MY24 Mazda CX-30 Prices & Specs Confirmed, Arrives January

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Mazda has confirmed pricing and specification details for the MY24 CX-30 compact SUV range which comes powered by a more efficient four-pot, accompanied by the introduction of a new GT SP trim level to the range.

The new GT SP trim level slides in between the range-topping Astina and the Touring variants, picking up a few sporty enhancements like a set of black alloys, a black front grille and black mirror caps. Inside, the CX-30 in GT SP trim picks up Burgundy leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, alongside a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Mazda’s Vision and Technology package adds a surround-view monitor, front cross-traffic alerts and driver monitoring, while lesser variants like the CX-30 Pure, Evolve and Touring pick up a 10.25-inch infotainment display and front parking sensors with the optional package.

Mazda says that the 2.0-litre Skyactiv G four-cylinder petrol powering CX-30 G20 variants produces the same 114kW of power and 200Nm of torque, while dropping fuel economy figures to 6.3L/100km over the previous 6.5L/100km figures. Power for the CX-30 G25 range is supplied by an unchanged 2.5-litre four-cylinder pushing out 139kW of power and 252Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the option of FWD and AWD layouts.

Mazda has added two new colours into the CX-30 palette, with the introduction of Ceramic Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic replacing Sonic Silver, while black leather upholstery replaces the previous white finish on the CX-30 Astina.

Mazda has also updated service intervals in line with its Skyactiv-G schedule, with all MY24 CX-30s receiving 12-month/15,000 service intervals. “An enduring hit among Australian buyers, the latest changes to the Mazda CX-30 range make it more appealing, not only in terms of connectivity, but also with an elegant new model grade and efficiency gains that broaden its repertoire as a much-loved, multi-talented compact SUV,” says Mazda’s Vinesh Bhindi.

Deliveries for the MY24 XC-30 range are expected to take place in January, prices for which can be found below – these do not include on-road costs.

G20 Pure: $32,990

G20 Pure Vision & Tech Pack: $34,990

G20 Evolve: $34,690

G20 Evolve Vision & Tech Pack: $36,990

G20 Touring: $38,690

G20 Touring Vision & Tech Pack: $40,490

G20 Astina: $43,890 G25 Touring: $40,190

G25 Touring Vision & Tech Pack: $41,990

G25 GT SP: $42,190

G25 GT SP Vision & Tech Pack: $43,490

G25 GT SP AWD: $44,190

G25 GT SP AWD Vision & Tech Pack: $45,490

G25 Astina: $45,390

G25 Astina AWD: $47,390