Lamborghini hits global sales record in 2021, hybrid confirmed for 2023

Lamborghini has seen its best-ever year for global sales in 2021, with double-digit growth reported in all three main worldwide regions; America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

The legendary supercar manufacturer sold 8405 vehicles around the world in 2021. That’s up 13 per cent on 2020 efforts. And although 2020 was not a great year for many of us, its 2021 figure is the highest ever in the company’s history, even before the pandemic.

Out of the specific market regions, the USA reported the most sales with 2472 units (up 11 per cent), while China saw 935 sales (up 55 per cent), followed by Germany with 706 sales (up 16 per cent). Its home market of Italy reported 359 sales (up 3 per cent), and the UK saw 564 sales (up 9 per cent).

The sales charge was led by the Urus SUV, which contributed 5021 units. That’s up from 4391 units in 2020. This was followed by the Huracan supercar with 2586 sales (up from 2193 in 2020), and then the mighty Aventador V12 with 798 sales (down from 846 in 2020). Speaking about the results, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said:

One of the first of the upcoming wave of hybrid models to arrive is expected to be the Aventador’s replacement. Prototypes have been spotted out and about in Italy in recent times, with exhaust sounds suggesting a V12 will be used while featuring some kind of electric hybrid assistance system. It’s likely to debut later this year, with market arrival confirmed for 2023. A hybrid version of the Urus is also in the works.

Here in Australia, Lamborghini sold 131 vehicles during 2021, according to VFACTS figures. That’s up 18 per cent on 2020 efforts. VFACTS does not separate Huracan and Aventador sales. Instead, it only reports ‘coupe/convertible’ figures as 67 units, and then the Urus reported 64. These are up 6.3 per cent and 33.3 per cent, respectively.

