Dodge Challenger Black Ghost edition debuts, part of ‘Last Call’ collection

Dodge has released the latest of a running series of special edition “Last Call” send-offs for the current generation Challenger, with this one called the Black Ghost, in honour of the infamous 1970s street racer.

The Black Ghost is the sixth out of seven limited-run variants of the Challenger and Charger models, and comes based on the wide-bodied SRT Hellcat Redeye that pumps out 601kW of power from its 6.2-litre supercharger HEMI V8.

The company calls it a “modern manifestation” of the original Black Ghost that earned itself a fierce reputation on the Detroit street of Woodward Avenue, and takes more than a few design cues from the classic.

Special touches for the 2023 Challenger Black Ghost include pitch black exterior finish with an ‘alligator skin’ roof vinyl graphic that are inspired by the original, a set of 20-inch carbon wheels, and a chrome Dodge badge with white stripes for the rear end and the spoiler.

Inside, the Black Ghost’s interior is filled with Alcantara and laguna leather upholstered seats, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, with genuine carbon fibre bezels and a Dynamica suede headliner.

The company says that just 300 units of the Challenger Black Ghost will roll off the factory floor, with prices to be revealed later in the year when it makes its official debut at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.