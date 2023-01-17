Lamborghini Aventador successor design outlined via patent images

Patent images have surfaced online giving us a pretty clear picture of what we can expect in design of Lamborghini’s upcoming next-generation flagship, the Aventador replacement.

The images have been sourced from the World Intellectual Property Organization, or WIPO for short, with the design patent submitted by none other than “Automobili Lamborghini S.P.A” which means what you’re looking at here is all but confirmed to be Lamborghini’s future flagship for the next decade or so.

While the images might be simplistic, they paint a pretty clear picture of Lamborghini’s sharp and aggressive styling package, with the lights slimmed down and the air intakes bulked up.

The side profile is strikingly similar to the Aventador which, in reality, was strikingly similar to the Murcielago that came before it, and the Diablo before that. Although, the finer details and shapes have always evolved in a more dramatic way.

At the rear, there’s a massive diffuser and, interestingly, the exhaust system is an exact match of the design we saw on a spied test mule making its way around Italy last year.

While the details on the styling package and underlying hardware might be impossible to confirm at this point, we do know that Lamborghini is planning on retaining its iconic V12 powertrain for the next-gen flagship. Lamborghini’s CEO, Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that the Aventador’s successor will receive a V12, with some added electrical assistance in the form of an e-motor hybrid system.

While rumours swirled Lamborghini might utilise something similar to the Sian FKP 37’s radical design, Winkelmann has since said the Aventador’s successor will showcase a “completely new engine, a completely new drivetrain, [and] a new battery”.

Whatever powertrain it ends up using, it’ll no doubt develop well over the 700PS mark of the original Aventador. We’re going to guess more like 800PS (588kW) or above.