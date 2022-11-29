Lamborghini Aventador successor prototype spotted with hybrid V12 (video)

Lamborghini has been spotted test driving what is believed to be the next-gen Aventador, due in 2023. It will feature a brand new hybrid V12 which is a first for the flagship model line.

It’s unknown what the new model will be called, however, it will be the successor to a long line of flagship V12 Lamborghini models, tracing its roots all the way back to the Miura. It looks like Lamborghini is using much of the Aventador‘s body shell for testing prototypes. It’s not until you take a closer look that you notice unique details.

Firstly, at the back is a set of six exhaust outlets. Yep, six. The pipes poke out from a rather crude box structure occupying the complete middle section of the rear end. It’s believed the two larger ones are just part of the disguise and not actually functional.

The other big clue is evidence of high-voltage warning stickers on the rear. These are likely mandatory, even on prototypes, to assist emergency departments in the event of a crash or breakdown.

In the engine compartment is a brand new V12 featuring hybrid technology. Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann is quoted as saying the new powertrain will not be taken from the Sian. Instead, the complete system, including the V12 unit itself, will be all new.

With electric motors assisting the V12, the new model is expected to offer an electric driving mode as well as an efficiency-focused hybrid mode. Of course, absolute power and speed will no doubt combine the V12 and electric motor for maximum performance.

Details on outputs are yet to be confirmed. Perhaps as a guide, the Sian featured a 577kW V12 paired with a 25kW electric motor, offering a combined output of 602kW. We’d anticipate an even higher figure for the new Aventador.

We shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to get the full specs though as Lamborghini will apparently unveil all in the next few months. Check out the spy video below for a quick preview.