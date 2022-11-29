Ford Australia confirms luxury Ranger ‘Platinum’ variant, priced from $76,990

Ford Australia is launching a new premium variant for the 2023 Ranger ute lineup, called the Ranger Platinum. It is essentially a luxurious ute alternative to the Everest Platinum.

The Ranger Platinum comes in dual-cab form only and features the company’s new 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine producing 184kW and 600Nm. A 10-speed automatic comes standard, with a four-wheel drive system offering various selectable modes.

Being the premium variant, it comes with all the fruit, including matrix LED headlights with auto dynamic levelling, LED taillights, unique 20-inch alloy wheels with ‘all-season’ highway terrain tyres, a gas strut for the tailgate, Ford’s new Flexible Rack System, power roller shutter over the tray area, and silk chrome exterior highlights.

The Ranger Platinum will be available in Equinox Bronze as a $700 option (not offered with the regular Ranger), while the roof is painted black for that sporty look. Buyers can also opt for a colour-coded roof at no extra cost.

Inside, passengers are treated to the full-size 12-inch touch-screen media interface running wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster. There’s also power-adjustable front seats, a premium B&O sound system, the overhead auxiliary switch panel (otherwise optional), and accent stitching and trimmings.

Ford says production of the new variant will commence in April 2023, as an MY23.50, with first deliveries expected from May. Prices start from $76,990 (excluding on-road costs). Speaking about the new variant, Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic, said:

“We’ve seen growth in high-end variants in this segment over recent years, so we challenged ourselves to create a vehicle that provides all of our customer’s wants and needs. Ranger Platinum gives customers the chance to have their cake and eat it too; they get the next-gen Ranger’s inherent capability with a serious dose of class and sophistication.”