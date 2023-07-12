Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Design Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow’s Goodwood Debut

The first images of a production-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have surfaced online ahead of the battery-electric performance SUV’s official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in just a few days time.

The images come courtesy of South Korean outlet Autospy who managed to snap some screenshots, reportedly from an official Hyundai promotional video for the Ioniq 5 N, and has since posted them online ahead of Hyundai’s planned reveal timeline.

In what looks to be an evolutionary take on the standard Ioniq 5’s design package, the Ioniq 5 N picks up a handful of sporty touches and wears the now-iconic shade of Performance Blue that is reserved for its fire-breathing creations like the i30 N hatch & sedan, i20 N and the Kona N.

The performance blue exterior is broken up with red contrasts on the front splitter, side profile and inside the wheel arches with a set of red brake calipers, while the rear picks up a new boot spoiler and red highlights beneath the pixelated LED tail lights and above the diffuser.

The Ioniq 5 N sits lower to the ground than its electric crossover SUV counterparts, while the wheel arches stretch wider giving it a stauncher profile than the standard Ioniq 5.

It also picks up a special pattern sitting beneath the headlights, which is split by a red line directly beneath the Hyundai logo in the centre of the grille.

Inside, the cabin is a familiar affair to the standard car, with the Ioniq 5 N picking up a special sports seating wheel with N buttons, paddle shifters for the regenerative braking system and custom drive modes.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is paired seamlessly with a 12.3-inch infotainment display in an identical fashion to the standard Ioniq 5, with the centre console remaining the same as the base model.

In terms of powertrains, Hyundai is yet to confirm outputs for the Ioniq 5 N, though the company has been testing it out at the Nürburgring for months now, so we can expect to see a rapid and agile final product.

Rumours are swirling that it will offer outputs as high as 478kW, with power supplied by the same 77.4kWh battery pack you’ll find in the rest of the range.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to find out, with the Ioniq 5 N set to make its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed tomorrow, with the unveiling said to include a thrash up the Hill Climb.