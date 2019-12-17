2020 Porsche Macan GTS revealed, now on sale in Australia

Porsche has unveiled the new 2020 Porsche Macan GTS, which the company describes as the sportiest Macan on offer. It’s more powerful than the previous model, better-equipped for tackling corners, and more intelligent inside.

Firstly, the engine. Porsche has installed the latest 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from the Turbo variant, tuned to develop 280kW and 520Nm (up 15kW and 20Nm over the predecessor, and up from 260kW/480Nm on the latest 3.0T Macan S). Across the tarmac, the mid-sizer can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.7 seconds, which is improved from the previous 5.0-second time.

Of course, the Macan GTS isn’t all about speed. For that you can always go to the 324kW Macan Turbo. Instead, the GTS is just as much about cornering performance. It features a specially-tuned Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system, and the ride height is lowered 15mm. Adaptive air suspension is also available and can lower the Macan by a further 10mm.

To provide a distinct look over the regular Macan, the GTS comes with 20-inch RS Spyder Design alloy wheels, hiding some 360mm front and 330mm rear brakes. Buyers can also option for the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) package with tungsten carbide coating, or, further than that, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) package.

The interior is dressed to suit the exterior, with Alcantara sections for the bespoke sports seats, smooth leather for the sports steering wheel, and plenty of high-tech goodies. As standard the GTS in Australia comes with a driver’s memory package for the seat and vehicle settings, along with digital radio, Apple CarPlay for the crisp touch-screen interface, surround-view parking cameras, tinted windows, and an extended 75L fuel tank.

Buyers can option for a unique leather upholstery in Carmine Red or Crayon, with additional Alcantara trimmings for that plush look and feel. There’s also an optional high-end Bose surround sound system available, along with adaptive cruise control, ioniser air-conditioning, and heated front seats.

The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS is available to order in Australia now with prices starting from $109,700 (excluding on-roads). Local deliveries are set to commence during the first quarter of next year.